India Vs Bangladesh, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Check Rivalry And Past Meetings In Competition's History

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Updated on:
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India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur face Nigar Sultana's Pakistan in a important Women's Asia Cup 2026 semi-final clash in Dubai. India leads the contest against Bangladesh as they have won three matches and lost two in their past meetings. However, keeping the past in mind India won't underestimate Bangladesh, capable of doing upsets.

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India vs Pakistan, Womens Asia Cup 2026
Indian players celebrating after taking a wicket against Pakistan in the Women's Asia Cup in Dubai Photo: X/BCCIWomen
Summary of this article

  • India enter the semi-final as an unbeaten side in this contest, having comfortably defeated Hong Kong, Thailand and Pakistan in the group stage.

  • Bangladesh took a more difficult route to the last four and only secured qualification in their final Group B match.

  • The fixture carries extra significance because Bangladesh once ended India’s dominance of the Women’s Asia Cup. Bangladesh defeated India in the 2018 final.

India women's cricket team, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, is ready to face Bangladesh in the semi-final clash at the Dubai International Stadium in Women's Asia Cup 2026 on Thursday (10 September). India may have an upper hand in the tournament as an eight-time champion, but they know about the threat Nigar Sultana's-led Bangladesh poses.

India is enjoying an unbeaten run in the tournament. They have won their group matches against Hong Kong, Thailand and Pakistan in lopsided contests. Bangladesh, on the other hand, had to wait till their last match to be assured of a semi-final berth.

Bangladesh started their campaign with a win against Indonesia, then lost to Sri Lanka. Their last group match against UAE was a virtual quarterfinal, which they won to eventually qualify for the semi-finals.

Also Read: India Vs Bangladesh, Live Streaming, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Preview, When And, Where To Watch

Rivalry In The Tournament

Women's Asia Cup started as an ODI format tournament, before it shifted into a T20 format. Bangladesh was absent from the first four editions of the tournament and made their debut in 2008 - also the ODI format edition. Meanwhile, India was dominating the tournament, winning each edition.

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Bangladesh cricketers celebrating their victory against UAE in the Women's Asia Cup 2026. - BCBtigers/X
India and Pakistan meet in a Group A clash at the Women's Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai. - BCCIWomen/X

However, Bangladesh challenged India's hegemony in the continental tournament, dethroning them in 2018 by winning the trophy. That gave birth to one of the tournament's most undervalued rivalries.

India trailed in the rivalry, losing two matches and winning one in their first three clashes against Bangladesh. However, the 2025 ODI World Champions soon picked up and now lead the rivalry 3-2.

Recent Head-To-Head Results

2024 (Semi-Final): India registered a comfortable win as they restricted Bangladesh to an 80/8 total in 20 overs. India chased down the total in 11 overs without losing a wicket and won by 10 wickets.

2022: India won the match by 59 runs. Batting first, India scored 159/5. Bangladesh was slow as they only managed 100/7 in 20 overs.

2018 (Group Stage): India suffered a major setback at the hands of Bangladesh. India posted a total of 141/7 in 20 overs, which Bangladesh successfully chased with seven wickets in hand.

2018 (Final): Bangladesh pulled out a rabbit out of their hat as they ended India's dominance in the tournament. India could only manage to put up 112 runs on the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Bangladesh chased down the total on the very last ball of the match, ending up as champions.

2016: Playing against India for the first time in the tournament, Bangladesh were bowled out for 54 runs, chasing 119 runs. India won the match by 64 runs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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