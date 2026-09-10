Pakistan Batting Falls Apart For 133 As England Gain Upper Hand In Crucial Third Test

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 10 September 2026 12:51 pm

England dominated the opening day of the third Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston, bowling the visitors out for just 133 before reaching 156/4 at stumps for a 23-run lead. Pakistan, who made four changes to their XI, struggled against England’s pace attack, with Josh Tongue taking 4/42, while Ollie Robinson and Jofra Archer claimed three wickets each. Saud Shakeel top-scored with 43, but Pakistan lost wickets regularly after slipping to 26/4. Robinson also completed his 100th Test wicket. England then lost Ben Duckett, Jordan Cox and Joe Root cheaply, with debutant Razaullah impressing on his Test bow, dismissing Root for eight and later removing Emilio Gay after his 60. Harry Brook steadied England with an unbeaten 52, leaving the hosts firmly in control.