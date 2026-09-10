Pakistan Batting Falls Apart For 133 As England Gain Upper Hand In Crucial Third Test

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England dominated the opening day of the third Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston, bowling the visitors out for just 133 before reaching 156/4 at stumps for a 23-run lead. Pakistan, who made four changes to their XI, struggled against England’s pace attack, with Josh Tongue taking 4/42, while Ollie Robinson and Jofra Archer claimed three wickets each. Saud Shakeel top-scored with 43, but Pakistan lost wickets regularly after slipping to 26/4. Robinson also completed his 100th Test wicket. England then lost Ben Duckett, Jordan Cox and Joe Root cheaply, with debutant Razaullah impressing on his Test bow, dismissing Root for eight and later removing Emilio Gay after his 60. Harry Brook steadied England with an unbeaten 52, leaving the hosts firmly in control.

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England vs Pakistan 3rd Test day 1 highlights-England's Joe Root
England's Joe Root leaves the field after being dismissed by Pakistan's Razaullah Khan on day one of the third cricket Test between England and Pakistan in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
1/11
England vs Pakistan 3rd Test day 1 highlights-Pakistans Razaullah Khan
Pakistan's Razaullah Khan celebrates taking the wicket of England's Joe Root on day one of the third cricket Test between England and Pakistan in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
2/11
England vs Pakistan 3rd Test day 1 highlights-Englands Ben Duckett
England's Ben Duckett leaves the field after being dismissed by Pakistan's Mohammad Ali on day one of the third cricket Test between England and Pakistan in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
3/11
England vs Pakistan 3rd Test day 1 highlights-Pakistans Mohammad Ali
Pakistan's Mohammad Ali celebrates taking the wicket of England's Ben Duckett on day one of the third cricket Test between England and Pakistan in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
4/11
England vs Pakistan 3rd Test day 1 highlights-Pakistans Muhammad Abbas
Pakistan's Muhammad Abbas celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jordan Cox, right, on day one of the third cricket Test between England and Pakistan in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
5/11
England vs Pakistan 3rd Test day 1 highlights-Englands Jordan Cox
England's Jordan Cox leaves the field after being dismissed by Pakistan's Muhammad Abbas on day one of the third cricket Test between England and Pakistan in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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England vs Pakistan 3rd Test day 1 highlights-Englands Josh Tongue
England's Josh Tongue celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Ghazi Ghori, during day one of the third cricket test match between England and Pakistan, at Edgbaston, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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England vs Pakistan 3rd Test day 1 highlights-Pakistans Babar Azam
Pakistan's Babar Azam, leaves the pitch, after a wicket taken by England's Josh Tongue, during day one of the third cricket test match between England and Pakistan, at Edgbaston, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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England vs Pakistan 3rd Test day 1 highlights-Englands Ollie Robinson
England's Ollie Robinson celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique, caught out by Dan Lawrence, during day one of the third cricket test match between England and Pakistan, at Edgbaston, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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England vs Pakistan 3rd Test day 1 highlights-Englands Jofra Archer
England's Jofra Archer, center left, gestures during day one of the third cricket test match between England and Pakistan, at Edgbaston, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
10/11
England vs Pakistan 3rd Test day 1 highlights-Englands Jofra Archer
England's Jofra Archer, left, celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Azan Awais, during day one of the third cricket test match between England and Pakistan, at Edgbaston, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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England vs Pakistan 3rd Test day 1 highlights-Pakistans Saim Ayub
Pakistan's Saim Ayub walks off dejected after being dismissed by England's Ollie Robinson, during day one of the third cricket test match between England and Pakistan, at Edgbaston, Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP

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