Messi Assist And Casemiro Header Keep Inter Miami Unbeaten

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Chicago Fire and Inter Miami played out a 1-1 draw at Soldier Field in a highly anticipated MLS clash featuring Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski. Chicago made the brighter start and took the lead in the 10th minute when Lewandowski finished Andrew Gutman’s cross with a powerful right-footed strike. Inter Miami created several chances before the break, but Chicago goalkeeper Chris Brady repeatedly denied Messi and his teammates. Miami eventually found their breakthrough just three minutes after half-time, with Casemiro heading home a Messi corner in the 48th minute. The Brazilian midfielder continued his excellent scoring run, finding the net for a third consecutive match, while Messi registered his 13th assist of the MLS season. Miami dominated possession and finished with 20 shots, but Brady made six saves to preserve a point for Chicago. The match drew a record 63,094 spectators at Soldier Field.

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MLS: Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi moves the ball during the second half of an MSL soccer match against the Chicago Fire in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
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MLS: Chicago Fire Vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi (10) shoots on goal during the first half of an MSL soccer match against the Chicago Fire in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
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MLS Soccer: Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi (10) celebrates with teammate Casemiro, center, and Fricio Caicedo (15) after Casemiro scored a goal during the second half of an MSL soccer match against the Chicago Fire in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
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MLS Soccer: Chicago Fire Vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi looks on during the second half of an MSL soccer match against the Chicago Fire in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
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MLS Soccer Match: Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire
Inter Miami goalie Dayne St. Clair makes a save during the second half of an MSL soccer match against the Chicago Fire in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
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MLS Soccer Match: Chicago Fire Vs Inter Miami
Chicago Fire's Robert Lewandowski, left, and Inter Miami's Maximiliano Falcon, right, react after colliding during the second half of an MSL soccer match in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
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MLS 2026: Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire
Chicago Fire goalie Chris Brady makes a save during the first half of an MSL soccer match against Inter Miami in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
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Chicago Fire's Robert Lewandowski, right, celebrates with teammate Phillip Zinkernagel (11) after scoring a goal during the first half of an MSL soccer match against Inter Miami in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
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Inter Miami's Jordi Alba (18) battles Chicago Fire's Jonathan Dean (24) for a header during the first half of an MSL soccer match in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
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MLS Soccer Match 2026: Chicago Fire Vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi (10) moves the ball against Chicago Fire's Jack Elliott (3) during the second half of an MSL soccer match in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
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Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, center, arrives before an MSL soccer match against the Chicago Fire in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty

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