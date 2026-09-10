Messi Assist And Casemiro Header Keep Inter Miami Unbeaten

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 10 September 2026 12:59 pm

Chicago Fire and Inter Miami played out a 1-1 draw at Soldier Field in a highly anticipated MLS clash featuring Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski. Chicago made the brighter start and took the lead in the 10th minute when Lewandowski finished Andrew Gutman’s cross with a powerful right-footed strike. Inter Miami created several chances before the break, but Chicago goalkeeper Chris Brady repeatedly denied Messi and his teammates. Miami eventually found their breakthrough just three minutes after half-time, with Casemiro heading home a Messi corner in the 48th minute. The Brazilian midfielder continued his excellent scoring run, finding the net for a third consecutive match, while Messi registered his 13th assist of the MLS season. Miami dominated possession and finished with 20 shots, but Brady made six saves to preserve a point for Chicago. The match drew a record 63,094 spectators at Soldier Field.