Duleep Trophy Final Day 5 Live Score, East Zone Vs South Zone: Quraishi, Anukul Extend Lead Before Lunch | EZ 321/6

East Zone Vs South Zone Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Day 5: Check updates of the EZ vs SZ Duleep Trophy Final match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chennai

Welcome to the Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Day 5 live blog as East Zone and South Zone return to the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai for the decisive final day. East Zone are firmly in control after ending Day 4 with a massive 584-run lead, having reached 212/5 in their second innings. Earlier, Ishan Kishan’s stunning 270 powered East Zone to 708, before South Zone were bowled out for 336, with captain Tilak Varma falling agonisingly short of a century on 99. South Zone now face an enormous challenge, while East Zone are within touching distance of their first Duleep Trophy title in 14 years. Day 5 begins at 9:30 AM IST, with all eyes on how the final chapter unfolds.

LIVE UPDATES

10 Sept 2026, 12:09:50 pm IST East Zone Vs South Zone LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Day 5: Lunch! EZ 321/6 Another session firmly belonged to East Zone as they reached 321/6, adding 109 runs for the loss of just one wicket. Md Kounain Quraishi led the charge with a composed 76 off 131 balls, mixing caution with aggression, while Anukul Roy moved to 37 off 51 and is closing in on a well-deserved fifty. Mohammed Siraj bowled an intense nine-over spell but went wicketless. Shaik Rasheed claimed the only wicket of the session and finished with 1/27 from nine overs. East Zone’s lead has swelled to 693, leaving South Zone with a demanding final session ahead.

10 Sept 2026, 11:27:55 am IST East Zone Vs South Zone LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Day 5: EZ 295/6 East Zone continue to strengthen their grip, moving to 295/6 after 71 overs. Md Kounain Quraishi has brought up a composed 62 off 98 balls, while Anukul Roy is unbeaten on 30. MD Nidheesh has kept South Zone in the contest with figures of 1/25

10 Sept 2026, 10:26:02 am IST East Zone Vs South Zone LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Day 5: Wicket! EZ 238/6 East Zone lose their sixth wicket as Kumar Kushagra departs for 46, throwing away his wicket after chasing a wide delivery outside off. Milind gets his second wicket as Narayan Jagadeesan completes a routine catch behind the stumps. South Zone then lose a review after UltraEdge shows a spike on Anukul Roy’s lbw appeal. East Zone move to 238/6.

10 Sept 2026, 09:56:14 am IST East Zone Vs South Zone LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Day 5: EZ 222/5 Kumar Kushagra and Md Kounain Quraishi continue to hold firm for East Zone, who have moved to 222/5. Kushagra is unbeaten on 39, while Quraishi has reached 29. Mohammed Siraj has bowled a tight spell, returning figures of 2-21-1. With East Zone already enjoying a huge first-innings advantage, South Zone desperately need a breakthrough to keep their hopes alive.

10 Sept 2026, 09:38:10 am IST East Zone Vs South Zone LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Day 5: Action Begins The final day is underway, and East Zone have decided to continue batting rather than declare overnight. Milind has the new ball in hand, with a slip and gully waiting in anticipation. South Zone will be hoping for an early breakthrough to keep their slim hopes alive.

10 Sept 2026, 09:21:31 am IST East Zone Vs South Zone LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Day 5: What Happened On Day 4? Day 4 saw East Zone strengthen their position in the Duleep Trophy final. South Zone were bowled out for 336, with Tilak Varma falling for 99 and Devdutt Padikkal scoring 62. Mukesh Kumar picked up three wickets as East Zone secured a 372-run first-innings lead. East Zone then added to their advantage in the second innings, with Ishan Kishan smashing 80 after his record-breaking 270 in the first innings. By stumps, East Zone had reached 212/5, taking their overall lead to 584 runs and leaving South Zone with a massive task on the final day.

10 Sept 2026, 09:20:01 am IST East Zone Vs South Zone LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Day 5: Live Streaming! Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the Duleep Trophy matches on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming is available digitally through the JioHotstar app and website. Matches routinely start at 9:30 AM IST, with TV coverage selectively featuring key matches and the tournament final.