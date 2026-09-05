India Vs Pakistan Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: Arch-Rivals Clash In High-Stakes Group A Battle

Welcome to our India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026 live blog, as the arch-rivals clash in a high-profile Group A encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India have already sealed their place in the semi-finals after dominant wins over Thailand and Hong Kong, including a massive 137-run victory in their previous outing. Smriti Mandhana smashed a stunning 124 against Hong Kong, while Deepti Sharma has led India’s bowling attack with six wickets. Pakistan, meanwhile, began their campaign with a 35-run win over Thailand, with Muneeba Ali anchoring the innings with 54. India also hold a strong recent record against Pakistan, winning their latest T20I meeting by 64 runs at the 2026 T20 World Cup. Stay with us for live scores, wickets, key moments, and all the latest updates from Dubai.

LIVE UPDATES

5 Sept 2026, 07:14:17 pm IST India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Head-to-Head Matches: 17 India win: 14 Pakistan win: 3

5 Sept 2026, 06:44:58 pm IST India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: What Happened In The Last Match? In their previous match, India produced a dominant 137-run victory over Hong Kong in Dubai. Batting first, India posted 193/5, with Smriti Mandhana stealing the show with a record-breaking 124 off 64 balls, including 14 fours and seven sixes. Shafali Verma added a brisk 28 from 17 balls as India made full use of the powerplay. In reply, Hong Kong struggled against India’s disciplined bowling attack and were bowled out for just 56 in 16.2 overs. Deepti Sharma led the charge with three wickets, while Sree Charani, Nandini Sharma and Pratika Rawal claimed two each. The emphatic win secured India’s semi-final spot and extended their perfect start to the tournament.

5 Sept 2026, 06:23:58 pm IST India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details! The match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network, while fans can watch the live stream on the SonyLIV app and website. Stay tuned for all the live updates, scores and key moments from the match.