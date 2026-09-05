India Vs Pakistan Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: Arch-Rivals Clash In High-Stakes Group A Battle

India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Head-to-Head
Matches: 17
India win: 14
Pakistan win: 3
India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: What Happened In The Last Match?
In their previous match, India produced a dominant 137-run victory over Hong Kong in Dubai. Batting first, India posted 193/5, with Smriti Mandhana stealing the show with a record-breaking 124 off 64 balls, including 14 fours and seven sixes. Shafali Verma added a brisk 28 from 17 balls as India made full use of the powerplay. In reply, Hong Kong struggled against India’s disciplined bowling attack and were bowled out for just 56 in 16.2 overs. Deepti Sharma led the charge with three wickets, while Sree Charani, Nandini Sharma and Pratika Rawal claimed two each. The emphatic win secured India’s semi-final spot and extended their perfect start to the tournament.
India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details!
The match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network, while fans can watch the live stream on the SonyLIV app and website. Stay tuned for all the live updates, scores and key moments from the match.
India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Hello!
Greetings, we are back with another live blog -- India vs Pakistan Group A match of the Women's Asia Cup 2026. Stay tuned for live updates.