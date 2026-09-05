South Zone Vs East Zone Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch On TV & Online

South Zone will look to win their 15th Duleep Trophy title as they face East Zone, led by Ishan Kishan, in the final of the tournament, starting on Sunday, September 6, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. East Zone will be eager to win their first title since the 2012/13 season. East has only won two Duleep Trophy titles in its history.
This will also be the first final between South Zone and East Zone since the 1970/71 season. South Zone was the winner the last time both teams faced each other for the title.
Fans would be able to enjoy this match from stadium for free as the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has announced free entry for all in the stadium. The fans will be allowed to enter the stadium through Gate 4 from 9 a.m. and occupy the C, D and E lower stands at Chepauk.
All the earlier matches of the tournament were played behind the closed doors of BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
All you need to know about South Zone vs East Zone Duleep Trophy 2026 Final match
East Zone has reached in the final on the back of powerful performances from the likes of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, and Abhimanyu Easwaran. In the semi-final against the defending champion Central Zone, Vaibhav scored 92 runs in the first innings and 40 in the second.
Ishan also chipped in with a score of unbeaten 39 runs in 159 runs chase, after getting out cheaply in the first innings. East Zone's bowling is led by the experienced Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar. The Bihar-born cricketer, Mukesh, was awarded player of the match in the semi-final for taking the wickets of the seven opposition batter.
South Zone is superbly led by captain Tilak Varma and has made it to the final of the tournament, beating North Zone convincingly in the semi-final. They have also been provided with a boost as Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj join the squad ahead of the title clash.
Padikkal was the player of the series against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded two-match Test series. Tilak has confirmed that Devdutt would bat at number three in the final.
“His coming into the side will really strengthen our batting line-up. The kind of form we have seen from him in the last two or three games has been really great, so having him will be a big boost for us," Tilak said while speaking at the pre-match press conference.
When and where will the South Zone vs East Zone Duleep Trophy 2026 Final match take place?
The Duleep Trophy 2026 Final match between South Zone and East Zone will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, September 6.
What time will the South Zone vs East Zone Duleep Trophy 2026 Final match begin?
The Duleep Trophy 2026 Final match between South Zone and East Zone is scheduled to start at 9.30 AM IST.
Which TV channel will telecast the South Zone vs East Zone Duleep Trophy 2026 Final match?
The Duleep Trophy 2026 Final match between South Zone and East Zone will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
How can fans watch the South Zone vs East Zone Duleep Trophy 2026 Final match online in India?
The Duleep Trophy 2026 Final match between South Zone and East Zone will be streamed live in India on the Jiohotstar app from 9:30 onwards.
Squads:
South Zone: Tilak Varma (Capain), Ricky Bhui (Vice-captain & Wicketkeeper), SK Rasheed, K Sai Teja, T Vijay, Abhinav Tejrana, K Himateja, T Thyagarajan, R Smaran, Karun Nair, Shreyas Gopal, Vidwath Kaverappa, MD Nidheesh, N Jagadeesan, Aman Khan, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammad Siraj.
East Zone: Ishan Kishan (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Vice-Captain), Denish Das, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mohd. Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Shikhar Mohan, Anukul Roy, Virat Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Abhijit Sarkar.