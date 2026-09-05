BCCI On Its Own? IOA Draws The Line Over Cricketers’ Asian Games Accommodation

BCCI may opt for separate accommodation for India’s cricketers, but would have to handle all related logistics itself
IOA will not seek separate arrangements, leaving BCCI and the Asian Games organisers to find a suitable solution
An advance BCCI team will inspect hotels and cricket facilities in Japan before the board takes a final call
A separate stay for India’s cricketers at the Asian Games 2026 will put the entire logistical responsibility on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with the board required to arrange accommodation, food, transportation and timely travel to the cricket venue.
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has made it clear that it will not seek separate accommodation for the cricket teams from the Asian Games organisers. Should BCCI decide that the official hotels do not meet its requirements and opt for alternative properties, the board will have to manage the entire arrangement independently.
IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer told The Times of India that BCCI is free to make its own arrangements after assessing the facilities, but the matter would have to be worked out between the cricket board and the Organising Committee.
"BCCI CEO Hemang Amin got in touch with us (IOA), and we had a fruitful discussion. They are contemplating sending an advance team to Japan to assess the facilities. The IOA is completely fine with that. Based on their assessment, they can decide whether they want to use the organisers' facilities or make their own arrangements."
"It is for the BCCI and the organisers to work out the best solution. All sports, athletes, coaches and the entire delegation are treated equally by IOA," Iyer told TOI.
The development comes amid an accommodation crisis at Asian Games 2026, with the number of athletes and officials expected to rise to around 17,000, compared with the original estimate of 15,000.
Organisers have had to explore additional accommodation options, including mobile facilities and the Costa Serena cruise ship, to cope with the increased demand.
According to TOI, India’s men have been allotted the three-star APA Hotel Nagoya Ekimae, while the women’s team have been assigned the four-star Meitetsu Grand Hotel.
Both properties have the required amenities, but their classification is below the five-star accommodation Indian cricketers are generally accustomed to. Twin-sharing rooms are another concern being assessed by BCCI.
The board is also examining the cricket facilities at Asian Games 2026 before taking a final decision. A BCCI advance team is expected to travel to Japan early next week to inspect the designated hotels, cricket venue and other facilities.
The women’s team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will arrive first. They are scheduled to return from the Asia Cup in Dubai on September 13 before travelling to Nagoya on September 14. India enter the Asian Games directly in the quarterfinals on September 18, with their campaign scheduled to conclude on September 22.
The men, captained by Shreyas Iyer, are due to travel to Japan on September 21. Their campaign will also begin at the quarterfinal stage from September 28, with the team scheduled to return to India on October 4.
The different arrival schedules mean BCCI will have to assess the logistical requirements of both teams. Its advance team’s report is likely to determine whether the official Games accommodation is acceptable or whether alternative arrangements will be required.
The Japan response to Asian Games 2026 arrangements is also being closely monitored as organisers deal with pressure on hotel capacity and facilities. Any separate arrangement made by BCCI would have to be communicated to the Organising Committee through the IOA.
Even with a separate stay, the Indian cricketers would remain part of the Asian Games system. Accreditation, security and access protocols would continue to apply, while only authorised personnel would be allowed into the team hotels.
Anti-doping procedures would also remain in place. WADA and International Testing Agency officials would have to be informed of the players’ location so random testing could be carried out at their chosen accommodation.
Iyer said the IOA had no objection to BCCI assessing the arrangements before taking a final call on the teams’ accommodation.
"The BCCI is taking care of its athletes, and sending an advance team is the right way to assess the facilities before making a decision. We are completely for the well-being of the athletes. Our objective is that the entire Indian delegation has a comfortable stay and a wonderful experience in Japan," he told TOI.
The situation in Japan has also brought preparations for cricket’s return to the Olympics at Los Angeles 2028 into focus. Iyer was recently part of a joint IOA-Sports Authority of India delegation that spent nearly a week in Los Angeles, meeting stakeholders and inspecting sporting facilities.
"The objective is to ensure athletes can focus only on their performance and do not face logistical issues. We are thinking well in advance about their welfare, comfort and acclimatisation, and this is something which is happening for the first time," Iyer told TOI.
Cricket’s LA28 venue, the newly built Knight Riders Cricket Ground at the Fairplex complex in Pomona, is situated next to the Sheraton Fairplex Suites & Conference Center, where the cricket teams are expected to stay. Major League Cricket matches are also expected to provide an early test of the new venue and its playing surface.
Before the Asian Games, India and Japan will meet in a men’s T20I on September 22 in the Suzuki Cup. The fixture will mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries while also giving India valuable match practice ahead of their Asian Games campaign.