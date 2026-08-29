Room Shortage At Asian Games 2026? Japan’s Preparations And Accommodation Concerns Explained

Japan faces questions over Asian Games 2026 preparations after participant numbers exceed 17,000
Organisers say accommodation has been arranged for all registered athletes and officials
BCCI and PCB have raised concerns over cricket facilities in Nagoya
There are a lot of questions surrounding Japan’s preparations for the 2026 Asian Games, with concerns over accommodation for a rapidly growing number of participants now emerging alongside scrutiny of the facilities being prepared for the cricket competition.
The Asian Games are scheduled to be held in Nagoya and across the wider Aichi region from September 19 to October 4. While organisers have now assured that accommodation has been secured for more than 17,000 registered athletes and officials, the sudden rise in participant numbers had exposed the logistical challenges facing the hosts.
At the same time, cricket facilities in Nagoya have reportedly come under scrutiny, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) among the Asian Cricket Council members to have raised concerns over the venue and arrangements.
So, what exactly are the concerns, and what has Japan said about them?
Why Are Asian Games 2026 Organisers Facing Accommodation Concerns?
The original plan was based on around 15,000 athletes and officials attending the Asian Games. However, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) recently put the number at around 17,000, comprising approximately 11,000 athletes and 6,000 officials.
The increase followed the expansion of the sporting programme, including the addition of sports such as padel and teqball.
The higher numbers created a problem because organisers had not planned for such a large delegation. Unlike the Olympics, the Games will not have one traditional athletes' village capable of accommodating everyone.
Instead, organisers are relying on a combination of hotels, temporary accommodation and a cruise ship.
What Is The Accommodation Plan?
Around 4,000 to 5,000 athletes are expected to stay aboard the Italian cruise ship Costa Serena, which will be docked in the region during the Games.
Another 2,000 athletes and officials are expected to use temporary wooden, shipping-container-style accommodation, while others will stay in hotels. Some participants will also be accommodated in Tokyo, where swimming, diving and equestrian events are scheduled to take place.
The unusual accommodation arrangements became a major talking point after Aichi Prefecture Governor and organising committee president Hideaki Omura said the hosts had "neither the manpower nor the budget to make the necessary arrangements" for additional participants.
According to a BBC report, Omura had warned that the original accommodation plan was based on a delegation of 15,000 people.
"The host city agreement specifies a delegation of 15,000 people," Omura said, as quoted by the BBC. "We have not set aside a budget for any more than that.
"There is simply nowhere for them to stay. If they still wish to come, they will have to make their own arrangements."
Organisers had initially acknowledged that the increase in entries could force them to find a way to reduce the number of participants.
Has The Accommodation Problem Been Solved?
The latest update from organisers is more reassuring.
The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organising Committee and the OCA said on Friday that accommodation had been secured for all athletes and officials who were registered before the July Entry by Name deadline.
"All the 17,000-plus athletes and officials that are registered for the Asian Games before the closing of Entry by Name in July have been provided with Games-appropriate accommodation," the joint statement said.
"Unless there are exceptional circumstances, no further registrations have been or will be permitted."
The organising committee has also said the number of participants "fluctuates daily" and has not yet been finalised, while acknowledging that delegation numbers are expected to exceed the original 15,000 estimate.
So, while the organisers now insist that everyone registered within the deadline has accommodation, the episode has highlighted the logistical pressure created by the increase in entries.
What Are The Concerns Over Cricket Facilities At Asian Games 2026?
Accommodation is not the only issue attracting attention.
The cricket competition is scheduled to be played at Kōrogi Sports Park in Nagoya. Reports in Indian media have said that the PCB was the first Asian Cricket Council member to raise concerns about the facility, with the BCCI subsequently following up on the matter.
The venue has been described in reports as a makeshift or recently developed cricket facility, having also been used for baseball.
The main concerns reportedly relate to the playing surface and player facilities. An ACC inspection of the venue and related facilities has been reported, including checks of the dressing rooms and pitch.
There have also been reports of concerns over the size of hotel rooms allocated to cricketers, particularly because players travel with large kit bags.
What Has The BCCI Done?
The BCCI has reportedly followed up on the concerns after the issue was raised at the ACC level.
According to reports, the Indian board approached the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Asian Games organising committee over the arrangements. The IOC reportedly advised the BCCI to consult the organising committee directly.
The reports have also raised questions over whether India could reconsider its approach to the cricket competition if the facilities do not meet expectations.
However, any decision regarding India's final team selection or a potential second-string squad should be treated as a reported possibility at this stage, rather than a confirmed move.
Why Does The Cricket Issue Matter?
Cricket is one of the biggest medal sports for India at the Asian Games. India won both the men's and women's T20 gold medals at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, and cricket is returning to the programme in Aichi-Nagoya.
The concerns are therefore significant, particularly because the Asian Games will feature men's and women's T20 competitions and India is among the major contenders.
For cricket boards, the quality of the pitch, dressing rooms, practice facilities and player accommodation is important not only for performance but also for ensuring that international teams are provided with professional playing conditions.
What Have The Asian Games Organisers Said?
Despite the questions over accommodation and cricket facilities, the overall organising committee has maintained that preparations are progressing as planned.
Following the accommodation controversy, the organisers and OCA said:
"The final preparations are all on track and progressing smoothly ahead of what promises to be the most spectacular Asian Games held for generations."
The organisers have also expressed confidence that Japan's typhoon season will not derail preparations.
The 2026 Asian Games are scheduled to begin on September 19, with cricket scheduled to start before the main Games opening ceremony. With less than a month to go, Japan will now be under pressure to ensure that the accommodation arrangements and competition facilities meet the expectations of Asia's leading sporting delegations.