Sonia Gandhi Memoir Controversy: Congress Alleges Govt Pressure On Penguin India

Kamal Nath echoed these concerns over freedom of expression in a post in Hindi. "Will the publisher decide what a senior figure like Mrs. Gandhi will write and what she will not? The question also arises whether the publisher is saying this on its own or if there is pressure from someone on it? Even before this, the publication of some important books has been stopped under suspicious circumstances. I consider this kind of trend a serious threat to the freedom of expression," Nath said.