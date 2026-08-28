Surrey Groundsman Lee Fortis, Who Clashed With Gautam Gambhir, Placed On Leave After ECB Row

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 28 August 2026 7:15 pm

Surrey head groundsman Lee Fortis has been placed on leave following a heated altercation with an England and Wales Cricket Board employee at The Oval on July 28. The incident occurred during pitch preparations for a Hundred match. Fortis, who previously clashed with India head coach Gautam Gambhir, may not resume his role

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 28 August 2026 7:15 pm

England's Gus Atkinson with Oval head groundsman Lee Fortis, left, during a nets session at the Kia Oval Photo: AP/Ben Whitley