Surrey Groundsman Lee Fortis, Who Clashed With Gautam Gambhir, Placed On Leave After ECB Row

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Surrey head groundsman Lee Fortis has been placed on leave following a heated altercation with an England and Wales Cricket Board employee at The Oval on July 28. The incident occurred during pitch preparations for a Hundred match. Fortis, who previously clashed with India head coach Gautam Gambhir, may not resume his role

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England's Gus Atkinson with Oval head groundsman Lee Fortis, left, during a nets session at the Kia Oval Photo: AP/Ben Whitley
Summary of this article

  • Surrey head groundsman Lee Fortis has been placed on leave following a heated altercation with an ECB employee at The Oval on July 28

  • The confrontation occurred during pitch preparations for a Hundred fixture leaving the ECB employee in tears.

  • Fortis previously made headlines for a heated clash with India head coach Gautam Gambhir over pitch conditions at The Oval last year

Surrey head groundsman Lee Fortis is on leave following an altercation with an England and Wales Cricket Board employee on July 28. The confrontation occurred at The Oval during pitch preparations for a Hundred fixture between MI London and London Spirit. The heated exchange reportedly left the ECB employee in tears.

Surrey chief executive Steve Elworthy engaged in a firm on-field discussion with Fortis shortly after the incident. Fortis subsequently departed the playing area and has not returned to the ground. Sources within English cricket believe he may not resume his role at the venue.

Clash With Gambhir

Fortis clashed with India head coach Gautam Gambhir last year during a Test match against England at The Oval. The disagreement centred on the condition of the square.

Gambhir told Fortis: "You’re just a groundsman, nothing beyond that." India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak subsequently described the groundsman as "arrogant".

Award-Winning Oval Career

Fortis has served as head groundsman at The Oval since 2012. He initially assumed the position at the age of 30. He won the ECB's Grounds Manager of the Year award three consecutive times between 2022 and 2024.

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Surrey secured three successive County Championship titles during his award-winning tenure. Standing at 6ft 10in tall, Fortis remains a highly recognisable figure across English cricket.

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