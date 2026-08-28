How Sonal Dinusha Punctured India's Spin Bubble At Colombo With Sweep Masterclass

Now a respected leader and CCC captain, Dinusha's relentless work ethic remains unchanged. Highlighting his insatiable appetite for the game right after his career-defining series against India, Priyanjan concluded: "Immediately after the Test match he called me. He wanted to come to training on Friday at the CCC because he wants to play in a T20 league in the first week of September and a Major League 50-over match on August 31 for the club. I told him to take a few days rest after such a big Test series against India. He said: 'That's ok sir. The series is over, now I want to make the club win those matches'."