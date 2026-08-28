From Hughes To Fernandes: Every Manchester United PFA Player Of The Year Winner

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes secured the 2025–26 PFA Players' Player of the Year award
The club boasts 12 total awards across 10 different iconic players since the late 1980s
Legends like Mark Hughes, Eric Cantona, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Wayne Rooney highlight United's rich history
Manchester United has a rich history of producing and housing individual brilliance, with many of the club's iconic figures capturing the prestigious PFA Players' Player of the Year award. Voted on directly by fellow professional footballers, this accolade represents the ultimate peer recognition in English football.
Over the decades, Old Trafford has been home to 10 different players who have claimed this honor across 12 separate occasions, highlighting the profound impact United legends have left on the Premier League and the old First Division.
The lineage of Manchester United winners began in the late 1980s and early 1990s under Sir Alex Ferguson, starting with powerhouse Welsh striker Mark Hughes. Hughes captured the imagination of defenders across the country, winning back-to-back awards.
Shortly after, towering central defender Gary Pallister earned the prize, showcasing the defensive bedrock that would soon help launch United into a period of domestic dominance.
As the Premier League era took full flight, talismanic flair players stepped into the spotlight. The charismatic Frenchman Eric Cantona won the award after orchestrating United's double-winning campaign with his unmatched vision and artistry.
Towards the turn of the millennium, fierce club captain Roy Keane claimed the honor, recognized universally for his relentless drive, leadership, and box-to-box masterclasses that anchored United's midfield supremacy.
The club's rich tradition continued in the early 2000s with world-class finishers leading the line. Teddy Sheringham secured the accolade following a brilliant twilight phase of his career, blending intelligence and crucial goals.
He was immediately succeeded by Dutch marksman Ruud van Nistelrooy, who tore opposition defenses apart and clinched the award courtesy of a prolific goalscoring campaign that terrorized Premier League backlines.
Mid-decade brilliance belonged to the unstoppable Cristiano Ronaldo, who cemented his legendary status during his first stint in Manchester. Ronaldo became one of the few players in history to win the PFA Players' Player of the Year in consecutive seasons, taking home the prize in back-to-back years.
His breathtaking wing play, goalscoring exploits, and individual brilliance during those years paved the way for United's domestic and European triumphs.
The baton of excellence was then picked up by club legends Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney. Giggs captured the award after a magical campaign showcasing his enduring longevity and adaptability on the flank.
The following season, Wayne Rooney claimed the prize after an explosive year leading the attack, scoring 34 goals in all competitions and carrying United's offensive load with unmatched tenacity and skill.
Following Rooney's triumph, Manchester United experienced a significant wait before another Red Devil captured the peer-voted accolade. That long drought was emphatically broken when club captain Bruno Fernandes was crowned the PFA Players' Player of the Year.
Fernandes orchestrated a stellar campaign, breaking the single-season Premier League assist record with 21 setups while adding nine goals to guide United to a strong finish and a return to the Champions League. His creativity, leadership, and consistency ensured he joined the pantheon of United greats to lift English football's most coveted individual honor.
List Of Manchester United PFA Winners
Mark Hughes: 1988–89
Mark Hughes: 1990–91
Gary Pallister: 1991–92
Eric Cantona: 1993–94
Roy Keane: 1999–2000
Teddy Sheringham: 2000–01
Ruud van Nistelrooy: 2001–02
Cristiano Ronaldo: 2006–07
Cristiano Ronaldo: 2007–08
Ryan Giggs: 2008–09
Wayne Rooney: 2009–10
Bruno Fernandes: 2025–26