Crystal Palace Vs Manchester City Live Streaming, Premier League 2026-27: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage faces Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca at Selhurst Park on Friday in their first home game
Palace seek to improve their clinical edge after failing to convert multiple chances during their opening 2-0 defeat against Everton
Manchester City continue their transition under Maresca following a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth
Crystal Palace host Manchester City at Selhurst Park on Friday for their first home game of the Premier League season. Two new managers face an early test as they find their feet. Pierre Sage takes charge of Palace, while Enzo Maresca leads City.
Eagles Seek Clinical Edge
Palace enter the fixture seeking a clinical edge. Former boss Oliver Glasner left a towering legacy, leading the club to FA Cup and Conference League triumphs over the last two seasons. Sage must now meet these high expectations.
Everton defeated Palace 2-0 in their opening match. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Thierno Barry scored the goals either side of half-time. Palace generated 1.96 expected goals against Everton's 1.12. They missed four big chances and failed to capitalise on their attacking play.
Palace boast a poor record against City, losing six of their last 10 meetings. Their sole victory in that run came in the 2025 FA Cup final, where they won 1-0.
City Finding Post-Pep Rhythm
Maresca guides City into the post-Pep Guardiola era. Arsenal outclassed City 3-0 in the Community Shield. City responded in their opening league match, overcoming Bournemouth 2-1 last Sunday after trailing at half-time.
Marc Guehi struck an 84th-minute equaliser against Bournemouth. Josko Gvardiol netted a stoppage-time winner to secure the points.
Defensive frailties persist for City. They have kept zero clean sheets under Maresca. Away form remains a concern, with City winning only two of their final five away league games last season.
Team News And Lineups
Injuries hamper the Palace squad. They will miss Ismaila Sarr due to a groin injury. Reports link Sarr as a Liverpool target. Chadi Riad remains sidelined with a knee injury.
The predicted Palace lineup features Henderson in goal. Jaydee Canvot, Chris Richards and Takehiro Tomiyasu form a back three. Munoz, Wharton, Kamada and Mitchell make up the midfield, while Dwight McNeil and Eddie Nketiah start behind striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.
City miss left winger Jeremy Doku to a calf injury. Elliot Anderson remains a doubt as he recovers from a thigh problem.
Donnarumma starts in goal for City, behind a defence of Lewis, Khusanov, Dias and Gvardiol. Mateo Kovacic and Marc Guehi operate in a double pivot. Phil Foden, Nico O'Reilly and Antoine Semenyo support Erling Haaland in attack.
Crystal Palace Vs Manchester City, Premier League 2026: Live Streaming Details
The Crystal Palace Vs Manchester City, English Premier League 2026-27 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It has a scheduled start time of 12:30 AM IST on August 29, Saturday.