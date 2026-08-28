SEVENTEEN's Military Enlistment Underway With Several Unit And Solo Efforts

Enlistment of members has occurred at different times: Jeonghan was discharged in June, while Wonwoo, Hoshi, Woozi, Vernon, Dokyeom, Mingyu, Seungkwan, and Dino are serving or bracing to enlist. From October, the active lineup will include Jeonghan, service-exempt leader S.Coups, and foreign members The8, Jun, and Joshua. Military enlistment remains mandatory for most able-bodied South Korean men, generally demanding between 18 and 21 months of service depending on assignment and branch. Seungkwan and Dino are scheduled to enlist in the Army military band on Oct. 26.