SEVENTEEN's Military Enlistment Underway With Several Unit And Solo Efforts

SEVENTEEN is entering military enlistment.
Several solo and unit activities are planned.
A full-scale comeback is expected in 2028.
The 13-member group SEVENTEEN is bursting into a military hiatus with eight members currently serving or scheduled to serve their mandatory military duty. Beginning in October, only five members will remain active, bringing a shift in the K-pop group's dynamic and presence.
Enlistment of members has occurred at different times: Jeonghan was discharged in June, while Wonwoo, Hoshi, Woozi, Vernon, Dokyeom, Mingyu, Seungkwan, and Dino are serving or bracing to enlist. From October, the active lineup will include Jeonghan, service-exempt leader S.Coups, and foreign members The8, Jun, and Joshua. Military enlistment remains mandatory for most able-bodied South Korean men, generally demanding between 18 and 21 months of service depending on assignment and branch. Seungkwan and Dino are scheduled to enlist in the Army military band on Oct. 26.
Strategies have been deployed to make up for the military interval. SEVENTEEN will carry on with unit and solo activities, a technique they have used successfully before. They have built various subunits such as the Hip-hop Team, Vocal Team, Performance Team, and units like BSS (Seungkwan, Dokyeom, Hoshi), Jeonghan x Wonwoo, and V8 (The8, Vernon).
The group has spent the past decade establishing itself as one of the most commercially successful and globally recognised groups in modern K-pop. SEVENTEEN debuted in 2015 under Pledis Entertainment. Albums like Face the Sun, FML and Seventeenth Heaven ushered in the band’s status as one of K-pop’s leading acts internationally.
"All three members will be unable to participate in Seventeen's activities after beginning their service, but they will continue to connect with CARAT through various content prepared in advance," the agency, Pledis Entertainment, had earlier said.
"We ask for your continued love and support so that Mingyu, Seungkwan and Dino can faithfully fulfill their military duties and return in good health," it said.
A full-fledged comeback is currently expected in 2028.