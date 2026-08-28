Devon Again Replaces KATSEYE At Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields Festival After Injury

Devon Again joins Olivia Rodrigo festival lineup

Devon Again confirmed the booking on Instagram, where she described her surprise appearance as an honor. She said she was unbelievably honoured to be part of the special day and hoped fans would attend her set. Her addition has also led to a change in the Dandelion Stage schedule. Santigold's performance has been moved to 2:15 pm, while Devon Again is now scheduled to perform from 1:05 pm to 1:35 pm.