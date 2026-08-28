Devon Again Replaces KATSEYE At Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields Festival After Injury

Devon Again replaces KATSEYE after Megan Skiendiel suffers an ankle injury.
Daisy Chain Fields Festival features major stars including Chappell Roan and Doechii.
Olivia Rodrigo’s benefit festival supports multiple organisations helping women and girls.
Rising alt-pop musician Devon Again has been added to Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields Festival lineup after KATSEYE pulled out following Megan Skiendiel’s ankle injury. The last-minute change comes as the benefit festival prepares for its inaugural edition, with Devon Again stepping in for the girl group.
Devon Again joins Olivia Rodrigo festival lineup
Devon Again confirmed the booking on Instagram, where she described her surprise appearance as an honor. She said she was unbelievably honoured to be part of the special day and hoped fans would attend her set. Her addition has also led to a change in the Dandelion Stage schedule. Santigold's performance has been moved to 2:15 pm, while Devon Again is now scheduled to perform from 1:05 pm to 1:35 pm.
The musician will join a major lineup featuring Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, Doechii, Mitski, Bikini Kill, Garbage and The Breeders. Stevie Nicks, Sarah McLachlan and Karen O are also among the special guests.
KATSEYE withdraws after Megan’s ankle injury
KATSEYE announced its withdrawal on Weverse after Megan suffered the injury during tour rehearsals. According to the group, Megan was evaluated by doctors and was advised to stay off her ankle so that it could heal properly ahead of the group’s upcoming tour.
The group’s disappointment was also shared with fans, who had been looking forward to seeing them at the festival. KATSEYE said the event’s focus on joy and community had made it particularly excited to perform.
Megan’s injury comes as KATSEYE continues preparations for its upcoming tour without members Sophia Laforteza and Manon Bannerman, who are both taking temporary breaks from activities.
What is Daisy Chain Fields Festival?
Founded by Rodrigo and produced by C3 Presents, Daisy Chain Fields Festival was created around an all-women and women-fronted lineup. The benefit event draws inspiration from Lilith Fair and will support organisations working with women and girls.
The festival is sold out and will take place at Great Park in Irvine, California, on August 29.