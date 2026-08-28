Anatomy Of An Enduring Smile: Uttam Kumar’s Birth Centenary

As for the construction of this star—a figure who carried multiple meanings. He was mythologised through his untimely death, and was then continually reproduced through an organic, collective process of memorialisation: on television, in magazines, through gossip and memorabilia, and above all, through the irretrievable absence of the man himself. The decline in the quality of mainstream Bengali cinema through the 1980s and beyond coincided so closely with Kumar’s death in 1980 that the void left by his absence seemed to intensify the impulse to remember him. For decades, this remembrance was centred less on his birthday than on his death anniversary, July 24. Indeed, until recently, when the Trinamool Congress government attempted to bring his popularity within the ambit of an official state celebration by foregrounding his birthday, Kumar remained one of those rare icons who were more intensely commemorated on the day of their death than on the day of their birth.