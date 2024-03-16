‘Oti Uttam’: Uttam Kumar Brought Back To Life Via Artificial Intelligence After 4 Decades Of His Death By Srijit Mukherji

Artificial Intelligence may be having its negative effects, but there are some brilliant usages that are coming up in today’s times. After Marilyn Monroe was recreated using AI on celluloid as ‘Digital Marilyn’ and presented at the South By Southwest Film Festival, better known as SXSW, now we have our very own Srijit Mukheji using AI to its best usage and bring to life Uttam Kumar. The legendary superstar passed away almost 4 decades back and by using Artificial Intelligence and VFX, Srijit Mukherji has brought to life Uttam Kumar for his new project ‘Oti Uttam’.