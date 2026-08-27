IND Vs SL 2nd Test: Stubborn Sonal Dinusha’s Unbeaten 133 Helps Sri Lanka Force Draw Against India

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 27 August 2026 8:57 pm

Sonal Dinusha’s unbeaten 133 helped Sri Lanka hold India to a hard-fought draw in the second Test in Colombo on Thursday, as the hosts finished on 429/9 after frustrating the visitors throughout the final day. Resuming at 229/6, Dinusha added 112 runs with Keshara Nuwantha (46) before standing firm to complete his third century of the series and second of the match. India, who had taken a 213-run first-innings lead and enforced the follow-on, managed only a few breakthroughs as Dinusha and Lahiru Kumara (2) ensured the draw. Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja claimed three wickets each, but India had to settle for a 1-0 series win.