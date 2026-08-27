IND Vs SL 2nd Test: Stubborn Sonal Dinusha’s Unbeaten 133 Helps Sri Lanka Force Draw Against India

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Sonal Dinusha’s unbeaten 133 helped Sri Lanka hold India to a hard-fought draw in the second Test in Colombo on Thursday, as the hosts finished on 429/9 after frustrating the visitors throughout the final day. Resuming at 229/6, Dinusha added 112 runs with Keshara Nuwantha (46) before standing firm to complete his third century of the series and second of the match. India, who had taken a 213-run first-innings lead and enforced the follow-on, managed only a few breakthroughs as Dinusha and Lahiru Kumara (2) ensured the draw. Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja claimed three wickets each, but India had to settle for a 1-0 series win.

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Sri Lanka vs India 2nd Test day 5 highlights-Sonal Dinusha
Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha celebrates his century during day five of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India 2nd Test day 5 highlights-Sri Lankas Sonal Dinusha
Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha is congratulated by the India's team members at the end of the day five of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India 2nd Test day 5 highlights-Shubman Gill
India's captain Shubman Gill speaks with an umpire during day five of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India 2nd Test day 5 highlights-Indias captain Shubman Gill
India's captain Shubman Gill appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando during day five of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India 2nd Test day 5 highlights-Sonal Dinusha
Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha plays a shot during day five of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India 2nd Test day 5 highlights-Saransh Jain
India's Saransh Jain attempts to field the ball as Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara makes successfully into the crease during day five of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India 2nd Test day 5 highlights-Sri Lankas Sonal Dinusha
Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha plays a shot during day five of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India 2nd Test day 5 highlights-Sonal Dinusha and Lahiru Kumara
Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha and Lahiru Kumara chat a moment during day five of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India 2nd Test day 5 highlights-Indias Ravindra Jadeja
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya during day five of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India 2nd Test day 5 highlights-Indias Ravindra Jadeja
India's Ravindra Jadeja, left, celebrates after assuming he dismisses Sri Lanka's Keshara Nuwantha, before the third umpire overturns the decision day five of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India 2nd Test day 5 highlights-Sonal Dinusha celebrates fifty runs
Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha celebrates his fifty runs during day five of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India 2nd Test day 5 highlights-Indias Manav Suthar
India's Manav Suthar bowls a delivery as Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha watches during day five of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India 2nd Test day 5 highlights-Manav Suthar
India's Manav Suthar bowls a delivery during day five of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India 2nd Test day 5 highlights-Keshara Nuwantha
Sri Lanka's Keshara Nuwantha plays a shot during day five of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

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