Avengers: Doomsday: Russo Brothers Urge Fans To Rewatch Endgame Before MCU Return

Russo Brothers call Avengers: Endgame essential viewing before Avengers: Doomsday.
Avengers Endgame: Encore will include four minutes of additional footage.
The re-release could help Avengers: Endgame challenge Avatar’s box office record.
Avengers: Doomsday is still months away, but the Russo brothers have already given Marvel fans some homework. Joe and Anthony Russo have stressed the importance of revisiting Avengers: Endgame before watching their upcoming MCU film, with Joe suggesting that the 2019 blockbuster remains essential to understanding what comes next.
Why Avengers: Endgame matters for Doomsday
Speaking to Fandango, Joe Russo explained that the upcoming Avengers Endgame: Encore theatrical re-release will help bridge the narrative gap between the two films. The director said the re-release would connect the stories while also reflecting the events that have unfolded across the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) since Endgame.
Joe further stressed that watching Endgame again in theatres would not simply be a chance to revisit a fan favourite. It was described as “required viewing” for audiences who want to follow the story in Doomsday.
Anthony Russo also offered a tease about the connection between the two films. According to him, viewers who watched Endgame when it originally arrived could not have anticipated the direction the story would eventually take.
The comments add weight to the brothers’ recent recommendation that fans revisit a selection of Marvel films and television shows before entering the next major chapter of the Multiverse Saga.
Avengers Endgame: Encore runtime and release
Avengers Endgame: Encore will run for 185 minutes and include around four minutes of additional footage. The theatrical re-release will also feature a preview of Avengers: Doomsday.
The re-release is scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 25, giving fans another opportunity to experience Endgame on the big screen before Doomsday reaches cinemas in December.
Could Endgame reclaim the box office crown?
Endgame currently stands at around USD 2.79 billion worldwide, behind James Cameron’s Avatar. If the re-release earns an estimated USD 200 million, the Marvel blockbuster could potentially challenge Avatar for the all-time global box office record.