Avengers: Doomsday New Trailer: Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Faces Off Against Earth’s Mightiest Heroes

Marvel publicly released the new look of Robert Downey Jr.’s villain in Avengers: Doomsday at the D23 event on Friday night.
The footage marks Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time since Avengers: Endgame.
The promotional footage is the same look shown at the San Diego Comic-Con last month, now made available to the public.
The close-up look of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom is finally unveiled in the new trailer for Avengers: Doomsday.
Marvel publicly released the new look of Robert Downey Jr.'s villain in Avengers: Doomsday on Friday (August 14) night during Disney’s D23 event. The footage follows its initial debut at the San Diego Comic-Con last month.
The actor last appeared in Avengers: Endgame (2019) as Tony Stark/Iron Man. The Russo Brothers have directed the upcoming movie, which hits theatres this December. Endgame marks his official return to the MCU.
Avengers: Doomsday new trailer shows Doctor Doom's close-up look
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hugh Jackman sent in a video clip of himself on camera with Deadpool whispering and coaching him off-screen. The video screened as part of the public presentation.
"Just wanted to check in, just wondering if you might need some help rounding out the cast?," Jackman said.
The pair argue throughout the footage. Deadpool feeds lines to the actor before the final pitch. "I’d love to join and I might be able to convince Ryan (Reynolds) to appear in Avengers: Doomsday," Jackman added.
Reynolds appeared at Comic-Con in Deadpool's character, suggesting he wanted to part of the movie.
Avengers: Doomsday trailer breakdown
The two-minute clip shows Doctor Doom fighting against the Avengers. His costume remains the highlight of the video.
Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm/Invisible Woman's says, "I knew he was lost. But I did not realize that he was broken."
The video then cuts to Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic's confrontation with Doom while Chris Hemsworth’s Thor promises Doom "will be begging for hell long before I grant it."
But before Thor can take down Doom with his axe Stormbreaker, Doom stops it and blasts him with a beam of green energy.
"Hell answers to me, for I am Doom," he says.
Watch the trailer here.
Avengers: Doomsday cast and release date
The ensemble includes Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Simu Liu, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn. It also features Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell and David Harbour.
Marvel previously released character-based teasers in late 2025 and early 2026. The studio followed this promotional push with a trailer in July.
It is scheduled to debut in cinemas on December 18.