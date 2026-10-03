Stray Kids Join BTS In Shunning The 2027 Grammys

BTS Boycotts The 2027 Grammys

In July, BTS made shocking headlines by announcing that they would not put forward their own music for consideration at the 69th Grammy Awards. The decision arrived just a month after the Recording Academy announced the introduction of a new Asian Pop category. This was met with backlash. In a statement shared through the members’ individual Instagram accounts, the group explained that they had chosen not to submit their work for Grammy consideration that year. They expressed a desire for their music to be appreciated on its own merits rather than being categorized according to region or language, while also thanking ARMY and their supporters for their continued encouragement. Although BTS have received five Grammy nominations over the years, they have yet to take home a win.