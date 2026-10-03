Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Cleared By MIB, Waiting For Certification

Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi has landed government approval.
The film has been in limbo over its contentious depictions of Indo-China relations.
It was earlier titled Battle of Galwan.
Salman Khan's next film, Maatrubhumi, has reportedly garnered government approval after making some big changes to its story. This comes after several delays and reshoots. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has greenlit the revised version of the Salman Khan-led film for theatrical release. The next stage is getting the critical certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
The teaser had drawn ire from Chinese state-backed media. Global Times accused the film of distorting facts and propagating anti-China sentiment. The Ministry of External Affairs subsequently insisted in January that it had “no role in such ventures.”
Maatrubhumi Gets Govt Nod
A source cited by the publication said that officials were satisfied with the updated version submitted by the filmmakers and subsequently granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC). The film, which is based on the Galwan clash, apparently lends a more positive portrayal of India-China relations after the Ministry of Defence had flagged concerns over certain aspects of the original content.
The report quoted the source as suggesting: “The new version of Maatrubhumi is highly altered compared to the original version. Moreover, it now also talks about the relationship between India and China in a positive light.”
The report added, "Salman Khan is now eyeing November 13. He believes that the post-Diwali period, when people would still be in a celebratory mood, would be apt for the film’s release. However, the censor process is still pending. The makers will soon submit the film to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). If the CBFC clears the film and the process is completed this month, Salman and his team will most probably bring Maatrubhumi to cinemas on November 13. A clearer picture in this regard will emerge in the next 10 days.”
Produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is helmed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. The film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan before being renamed earlier this year. Originally based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, the film reportedly ditched all references to China after reshoots. The film was supposed to release in in April but got delayed owing to these revisions.