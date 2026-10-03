Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Cleared By MIB, Waiting For Certification

The report added, "Salman Khan is now eyeing November 13. He believes that the post-Diwali period, when people would still be in a celebratory mood, would be apt for the film’s release. However, the censor process is still pending. The makers will soon submit the film to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). If the CBFC clears the film and the process is completed this month, Salman and his team will most probably bring Maatrubhumi to cinemas on November 13. A clearer picture in this regard will emerge in the next 10 days.”