Abbas–Mustan launched the first motion poster of 3 Monkeys on Gandhi Jayanti.
Arjun Rampal, Vishal Jethwa, Mustafa Burmawala and Tenzin Dalha headline the upcoming thriller.
Vishal, Mustafa and Tenzin play masked characters Amar, Akbar and Anthony, while Rampal appears as Sanjay.
Abbas–Mustan have announced their next thriller, 3 Monkeys, starring Arjun Rampal, Vishal Jethwa, Mustafa Burmawala and Tenzin Dalha. The filmmakers launched the motion poster on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2. The poster introduces the main characters without revealing the wider plot.
3 Monkeys motion poster out
The poster comes with the line “Bura Mat Dekho, Bura Mat Suno, Bura Mat Bolo (See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil)”, for “Sab Dekho. Apni Suno. Bekhauf Bolo (Observe everything. Listen. Speak fearlessly).”
Vishal Jethwa, Mustafa Burmawala and Tenzin Dalha play Amar, Akbar and Anthony, while Rampal appears as Sanjay. The trio appears masked and armed, while Rampal is also seen holding a gun. His link to the trio remains undisclosed.
When is 3 Monkeys releasing?
The film will hit the screens worldwide on December 4, 2026. Sharing the poster, Vishal wrote, "See no evil. Hear no evil. Speak no evil. They chose otherwise. Meet the new-age Three Monkeys. They don’t play by the rules. They rewrite them. सब देखो. अपनी सुनो. बेख़ौफ़ बोलो."
"The game begins this Gandhi Jayanti. #3Monkeys in cinemas worldwide 4 December 2026 (sic)," the caption read further.
The new slogan gives the film a more confrontational tone. It shifts the emphasis from silence and restraint to observation, judgement and speaking out.
The makers identify the trio but stop short of explaining their motives, leaving the suspense for the teaser and trailer.
Abbas–Mustan have directed the film. Allarakha Vohra, Faruk Vohra and Sayeed Vohra have backed the project, and AJ Film Entertainment World will present it.
3 Monkeys will lock horns with Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha.
Rampal's last outing was Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Jethwa was last seen in Homebound. Burmawala debuted with Machine, while Dalha earlier worked in The Family Man, Rana Naidu and Axone.