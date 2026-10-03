When is 3 Monkeys releasing?

The film will hit the screens worldwide on December 4, 2026. Sharing the poster, Vishal wrote, "See no evil. Hear no evil. Speak no evil. They chose otherwise. Meet the new-age Three Monkeys. They don’t play by the rules. They rewrite them. सब देखो. अपनी सुनो. बेख़ौफ़ बोलो."