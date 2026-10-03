Udta Teer Postponed: Ayushmann Khurrana-Starrer Gets New Release Date

Udta Teer has been postponed by two weeks.
It was scheduled for release on October 9.
Ayushmann Khurrana leads the spy comedy with Sara Ali Khan as the female lead.
Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Udta Teer has been delayed. The spy-comedy, scheduled for a theatrical release on October 9, has been postponed by two weeks. The decision has been taken for a smoother and stronger release. It will now hit the screens on October 23.
With the postponement, the film won't face much competition from films like Drishyam 3, Prahaar and Nayyi Navelli.
Why is Udta Teer postponed?
The team shared that "with the film tracking well, the makers have made a smart and sensible theatrical call by moving the release to October 23, giving it a cleaner release window and a stronger theatrical runway instead of compromising on screens in a suddenly crowded marketplace."
This smart and strategic theatrical move by the makers allows the film to maximise its theatrical showcase.
The film marks Ayushmann and Sara's reunion after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (2026).
About Udta Teer
Backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the film builds its comedy around that mistaken identity. The trailer was unveiled recently, offering a glimpse into the world of comedy, action and adventure.
Khurrana plays Bilal Ahmed, a Pakistani agent who forgets his identity during a mission and thinks he is an Indian counter-terrorism officer. He still feels patriotic, but he no longer knows which country he belongs to, and that drives the film’s main conflict, making it a political satire with action and humour.
Sara's character reminds Bilal that he joined the Counter Terrorism Squad (CTS) after his parents were killed in the explosion.
Udta Teer marks the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik. The supporting cast includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe.