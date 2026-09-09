Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer Locks October Release; Check Out First Look Poster

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan have reunited for a spy-comedy titled Udta Teer.
It is written and directed by Akash A Kaushik.
The film has locked its release date for October 2026.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan have teamed up again after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (2026). They will be seen in upcoming comedy drama Udta Teer. The film is backed by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. The film marks their fourth collaboration after Kill, Gyaarah Gyaarah, and The Lunchbox.
Udta Teer release date announced, first look out
The makers unveiled Udta Teer's first look poster featuring Khurrana. They have also announced the release date of the upcoming film.
Akash A Kaushik has written the film which also marks his directorial debut.
Sharing the poster on social media, Dharma Productions wrote, "Deshbhakti toh yaad hai...par desh nahi🧐Get ready for unlimited chaos, confusion and action! Catch this #UdtaTeer in cinemas on 9th October - ONE MONTH TO GO!⌛(sic)."
In the quirky poster, Ayushmann’s character can be seen lying on a hammock tied to two pillars that show borders between India and Pakistan.
What is Udta Teer movie about?
According to a press note, the film has been described as “bringing back Ayushmann's much-loved flavour of humour-filled family entertainers, Udta Teer turns the spy world on its head and into a full-on caper.”
Sachin-Jigar have composed music with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
More details about the cast and the plot are awaited.
Ayushmann's last outing was Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Before that he was seen in Maddock horror-comedy Universe’s Thamma (2025), which also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal.
Before Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Sara was seen in Anurag Basu’s musical-romance, Metro...In Dino.