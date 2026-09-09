Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer Locks October Release; Check Out First Look Poster

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan have teamed up again after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (2026). They will be seen in upcoming comedy drama Udta Teer. The film is backed by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. The film marks their fourth collaboration after Kill, Gyaarah Gyaarah, and The Lunchbox.