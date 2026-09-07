Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Dada First Look Unveiled, ‘King of Chaos’ Creates Buzz

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Dada first look introduces his ‘King of Chaos’ avatar.
The Gopichand Malineni film is set against 1980s Mumbai’s chaotic backdrop.
Dada features Manoj Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal and several prominent actors.
Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Dada first look has finally been unveiled, introducing the Telugu star in a striking new avatar. The makers announced the title of Balakrishna’s upcoming film with a high-energy glimpse that presents him as the “King of Chaos”. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film appears to take audiences into the world of 1980s Mumbai, complete with retro styling, action and Balakrishna’s signature larger-than-life screen presence.
The title glimpse opens with a Hindi voice-over before gradually introducing Balakrishna’s character. Dressed in a leather jacket and white sunglasses, with a cigar in hand, the actor is seen walking into a world that seems to thrive on disorder. One particularly striking moment shows him sitting inside a police station while officers surround him, further establishing the character as someone at the centre of the mayhem.
Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Dada first look introduces the ‘King of Chaos’
The glimpse relies heavily on punchy dialogues and action-packed imagery. Balakrishna’s retro look gives the film a distinct period flavour, while Thaman S’s background score adds to the high-voltage presentation.
Dada also reunites Balakrishna with director Gopichand Malineni after Veera Simha Reddy. Malineni was most recently seen directing Sunny Deol in Jaat, and his new collaboration with Balakrishna is already shaping up as another full-fledged mass entertainer.
Dada cast includes Kajal Aggarwal and Manchu Manoj
The film boasts an extensive ensemble cast featuring Samuthirakani, Kajal Aggarwal, Manoj Manchu, Sarathkumar, Upendra Limaye, Abhimanyu Singh, Manish Wadhwa and Saswika.
Manchu Manoj will reportedly play the antagonist, making his face-off with Balakrishna one of the film’s biggest attractions.
The film will enter a competitive year-end window, with several major Indian and Hollywood releases expected around the same period.
Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, Dada will arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026.