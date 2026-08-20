Sudhir Mishra's Mahatma Gandhi Film Starring Manoj Bajpayee Drops Plot Details

Sinha and Hirawat produce the film through Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks banner, with NH Studioz presenting. “Sudhir bhai is my senior. I look up to him, but if I tell him that ‘this is wrong’, he will listen to me", Sinha told PTI in a 2020 interview. Two years later, Mishra echoed the sentiments in an interview with TOI, "I feel safe working with him. Anubhav looks after me. It’s reassuring that there is someone, a close friend like him, watching my back. He doesn’t intrude but I trust him to tell me where I go wrong.”