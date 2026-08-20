Sudhir Mishra's Mahatma Gandhi Film Starring Manoj Bajpayee Drops Plot Details

Manoj Bajpyee is essaying Mahatma Gandhi in Sudhir Mishra's next film.
Anubhav Sinha is producing the drama.
The film circles 21 days in Gandhi's life during India's freedom struggle.
Four-time National Award winner Manoj Bajpayee will be playing Mahatma Gandhi in Sudhir Mishra's upcoming film. The unttitled drama chronicles a critical chapter in India's freedom struggle.
Saurabh Shukla has also boarded the cast, and Narendra Hirawat and NH Studioz have enlisted as producer and presenter, respectively, alongside Anubhav Sinha‘s Benaras Mediaworks. Sinha is producing Mishra's feature. He has been good friends with Mishra for over two decades. Mishra is best known for his 2003 political drama, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi.
Sudhir Mishra's Mahatma Gandhi Film Synopsis
“This new film focuses on an important yet lesser-known chapter of history – the 21 days in the life of Mahatma Gandhi during India’s independence. At a time when the nation was stepping into freedom, and Delhi was becoming the center of power, Gandhi made an unexpected choice: he chose to walk away. But by walking away, he did not retreat. He reinvented himself. While history books record the surface events of that era, this story explores what lay beneath that famous choice and will depict the personal journey of a leader redefining his path,” Mishra shared with Variety.
Sinha and Hirawat produce the film through Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks banner, with NH Studioz presenting. “Sudhir bhai is my senior. I look up to him, but if I tell him that ‘this is wrong’, he will listen to me", Sinha told PTI in a 2020 interview. Two years later, Mishra echoed the sentiments in an interview with TOI, "I feel safe working with him. Anubhav looks after me. It’s reassuring that there is someone, a close friend like him, watching my back. He doesn’t intrude but I trust him to tell me where I go wrong.”
The film joins Hansal Mehta’s own Gandhi series, led by Pratik Gandhi and scored by A.R. Rahman for Applause Entertainment, which hasn't yet announced a streaming home. Initial episodes of the show premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year.