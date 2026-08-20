'Don't Daydream About My Jawani': Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Baba Ramdev Over 'Generation Gutter' Row

Kangana Ranaut posted a sharp retort on Instagram targeting yoga guru Baba Ramdev after he criticised her remarks on Gen Z.
Baba Ramdev had questioned Ranaut's character and past, calling her "Generation Gutter" comments a sign of a corrupted mind.
Ranaut retaliated by bringing up the Supreme Court's 2024 action against Ramdev and Patanjali over misleading advertisements.
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut posted a sharp response on Instagram Stories on Wednesday targeting yoga guru Baba Ramdev. Her social media retort occurred after Ramdev, 60, criticised her earlier remarks regarding Gen Z.
"Baba ji don't daydream about my jawani or bedroom. One can only assume based on rumours and gossip," Ranaut said.
Ramdev questions Ranaut's character
Kangana's response comes after Ramdev questioned the actress' past and education during an event while speaking to TV9. He reportedly called her comments a sign of a "corrupted" and "spoilt" mind.
"What was her childhood like? What was her youth like? What were her past accomplishments like? I don't want to talk about such people. Calling the youth 'generation gutter' is a sign of a corrupted mind," Ramdev said.
Ramdev urged the BJP to intervene. Ranaut hit back by highlighting how the Supreme Court censured him and Patanjali in 2024 over deceptive advertisements.
"Atleast mujhe kabhi Supreme Court se fatkar nahi lagi for false/fraud efficacy claims (I never got scolded by the Supreme Court) based on hard facts not some gossip or assumptions," Ranaut said.
She added, "So don't give me character lessons. Tumse toh bahut zyada behtar hai mera character (My character is far better than yours), no fraud detected here."
Origins of gutter controversy
The controversy began last month with Ranaut's social media reactions to videos of the NEET Jantar Mantar protests.
"Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing. The way they speak and the kind of language they are using... never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once," the Queen actress said.
She accused the protesters of misusing freedom, glorifying substance abuse and being financially dependent on parents.
"I call them Generation Gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies. They are so ugly and corrupt that they can't even be homemakers," the National Award winner added. Her remarks drew widespread criticism online.
She branded some female demonstrators "westernised gutter". She later explained her comments did not target the entire Jantar Mantar rally over the NEET-UG paper leak. Instead, she "specifically referred to some people or some women."