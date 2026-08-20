Sandra Bullock Opens Up About Caregiving Trauma And Secret ALS Battle Of Late Partner Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock spoke about her caregiving trauma.
Her partner Bryan Randall passed away on August 5, 2023, following a private three-year battle with the neurodegenerative disease ALS.
Bullock honoured Randall's request for absolute privacy, isolating herself to care for him during the Covid-19 pandemic with only her sister as a confidant.
Actress Sandra Bullock has revealed her caregiving trauma. The Oscar-winning actor shared her experience during a recent episode of the Smartless podcast. She spoke with hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes about the secret struggle.
Her partner, Bryan Randall, died from the neurodegenerative disease ALS in 2023.
Sandra Bullock reveals caregiving trauma after partner battles ALS
Randall requested to keep his diagnosis completely private. This left Bullock to shoulder the immense emotional burden of caregiving without public support.
Her sister remained her only confidant for months.
Bullock said, "He asked me not to share. I know why he asked me not to. I wasn’t allowed to speak about it. That was the request. I wasn’t even allowed to tell Amanda [Anka, Bateman’s wife]. I wasn’t allowed to tell anybody. My sister was the only one who knew for a while."
Grieving before loss
She detailed her anticipatory grief. The constant demands of the caregiving treadmill forced the actor to mourn long before Randall died.
The Proposal actress said, "I think where he was in his journey, both physically and mentally, I started grieving Bryan four years before he passed. There was something that had shifted."
"My person left a lot earlier than the body left. I don’t think I ever dealt with that until after he passed, because you’re just on this treadmill," she added.
Honouring her partner's memory
Randall was a model-turned-photographer. He fought ALS for three years before passing away on August 5, 2023.
His family released a public statement following his death to explain the strict secrecy.
The family stated, "It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request."
The statement concluded, "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."