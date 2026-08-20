Club Kid Trailer: Jordan Firstman Is a Party Promoter Whose Life Is Upended With A Surprise Son

He added, “So in the first iteration, I’m just like, ‘Oh, me and a kid, funny, ha ha. Adam Sandler, blah, blah, blah.’ And then through the process of writing it, I went through a breakup, and that partner and I, we partied a lot together. He was in Berlin, and so I had just a lot of exposure to that scene and was just partying a lot myself and finding myself at this crossroads where the drugs were not hitting like they used to. But you keep doing them, and you’re like, ‘So they’re not working, and I feel horrible for a week.’ And so I kind of just wanted to explore that. And then as I kept writing, new things kept unfolding and honestly they keep unfolding. I still learn new things about the film and myself every time I watch it.”