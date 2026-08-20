Club Kid Trailer: Jordan Firstman Is a Party Promoter Whose Life Is Upended With A Surprise Son

Jordan Firstman's Cannes sensation Club Kid's trailer is out.
The film has been written by Firstman, who also stars in it.
It was screened in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes.
The first trailer for Jordan Firstman’s feature debut, Club Kid, has been unveiled.
The A24 film will have its limited theatrical release in November. It received a seven-minute standing ovation at its Cannes premiere. It premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes before A24 acquired it for a reported $17 million, beating multiple bidders.
Club Kid plot
The movie follows Peter (Firstman), a hardcore New York party promoter whose life turns upside down upon the arrival of Arlo (Reggie Absolom), a 10-year-old boy who claims Peter is his father. Arlo's mother is more and now Peter has to take the responsibility of a child he hardly knows.
What Firstman said about the film
In an interview with Deadline at Cannes, Firstman said the inspiration behind the film was “a period in my life where — it’s going to sound wrong — I was just around a bunch of kids for some reason. My friends started having kids, and I was getting along with them in a funny way, and they would always laugh at me with kids.”
He added, “So in the first iteration, I’m just like, ‘Oh, me and a kid, funny, ha ha. Adam Sandler, blah, blah, blah.’ And then through the process of writing it, I went through a breakup, and that partner and I, we partied a lot together. He was in Berlin, and so I had just a lot of exposure to that scene and was just partying a lot myself and finding myself at this crossroads where the drugs were not hitting like they used to. But you keep doing them, and you’re like, ‘So they’re not working, and I feel horrible for a week.’ And so I kind of just wanted to explore that. And then as I kept writing, new things kept unfolding and honestly they keep unfolding. I still learn new things about the film and myself every time I watch it.”
Watch the trailer here.
Club Kid is set for release on November 6, 2026. It also stars Cara Delevingne, Diego Calva and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.