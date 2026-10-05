Avengers: Endgame Defeats Avatar As Highest-Grosser Ever After Encore Re-Release

Avengers Endgame Reclaims The Crown

Endgame’s Encore run has contributed about $126 million to its overall earnings, including roughly $36.2 million from North America and $89.8 million from international markets. China has been one of its biggest overseas markets, with the film earning $21.3 million and becoming the top non-local release there. It also led non-local films in Indonesia, Vietnam, Ecuador and Bolivia.