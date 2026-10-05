Avengers: Endgame Defeats Avatar As Highest-Grosser Ever After Encore Re-Release

Avengers Endgame has become the highest-grossing movie of all time.
It shoved past James Cameron's Avatar to scoop the title.
Endgame Encore had a theatrical re-release recently, with expanded scenes.
Disney and Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame has reclaimed the title of the highest-grossing movie of all time, barrelling past James Cameron’s Avatar. The Marvel blockbuster has taken approximately $2.9255 billion worldwide, compared with Avatar’s $2.9237 billion.
The latest boost came after Avengers: Endgame returned to theatres in a re-release, timed ahead of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to arrive on December 18 and will explore a new multiverse storyline.
This is not the first time Endgame has held the worldwide box-office crown. The film previously surpassed Avatar in 2019, with the achievement being announced during Comic-Con that year, before Cameron’s sci-fi epic later reclaimed the record.
The 2019 superhero blockbuster has now earned an estimated $2.9255 billion worldwide, narrowly moving ahead of Avatar, which currently stands at approximately $2.9237 billion. The latest boost came from the film’s theatrical re-release, which added significant revenue to its lifetime total. Disney is responsible for seven of the 10 highest-grossing films of all time.
Avengers Endgame Reclaims The Crown
Endgame’s Encore run has contributed about $126 million to its overall earnings, including roughly $36.2 million from North America and $89.8 million from international markets. China has been one of its biggest overseas markets, with the film earning $21.3 million and becoming the top non-local release there. It also led non-local films in Indonesia, Vietnam, Ecuador and Bolivia.
India has contributed significantly too, with Endgame Encore making $3.8 million (Rs 36.5 crore). The re-release has done strongly across Latin America, including $6.1 million in Mexico and $3.1 million in Brazil.
When Avengers: Doomsday arrives on December 18, it will weather strong competition from Paramount, Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Dune: Part Three. The simultaneous release of the two highly anticipated films is expected to create a major box-office showdown, potentially reminiscent of the Barbenheimer phenomenon.