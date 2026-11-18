Summary of this article

A premium 4DX 3D ticket for Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday costs around ₹4,000.

Anthony and Joe Russo have directed Avengers: Doomsday, set to release on December 17, 2026.

The biggest talking point is a ticket priced at ₹4,200 for a Navi Mumbai screening.

Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday has already created a lot of buzz in India even before the theatrical release of the Hollywood movie in the country. The film is set to arrive in cinemas in December 2026 but is grabbing attention because of its premium ticket price for a screening in Navi Mumbai.

A Money Control report said the Avengers Doomsday Navi Mumbai ticket price for a 4DX 3D screening is around ₹4,200. It has surpassed the ticket prices of other big-budget films such as The Odyssey, Oppenheimer, and Dhurandhar 2. Meanwhile, the superhero movie Avengers Doomsday's advance booking in India has already crossed ₹ 10 crore on the opening day. This happened within 19 hours of tickets going live.