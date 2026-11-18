A premium 4DX 3D ticket for Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday costs around ₹4,000.
Anthony and Joe Russo have directed Avengers: Doomsday, set to release on December 17, 2026.
The biggest talking point is a ticket priced at ₹4,200 for a Navi Mumbai screening.
Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday has already created a lot of buzz in India even before the theatrical release of the Hollywood movie in the country. The film is set to arrive in cinemas in December 2026 but is grabbing attention because of its premium ticket price for a screening in Navi Mumbai.
A Money Control report said the Avengers Doomsday Navi Mumbai ticket price for a 4DX 3D screening is around ₹4,200. It has surpassed the ticket prices of other big-budget films such as The Odyssey, Oppenheimer, and Dhurandhar 2. Meanwhile, the superhero movie Avengers Doomsday's advance booking in India has already crossed ₹ 10 crore on the opening day. This happened within 19 hours of tickets going live.
Avengers Doomsday ticket price compared to other big-budget movies
A single ticket for the first show of Avengers Doomsday at Cinepolis, located in Nexus Seawoods Mall, Navi Mumbai, is costing around ₹ 4,000. This is the most expensive movie ticket in India, as the film has surpassed the ₹3,400 ticket price for The Odyssey. The Marvel Cinematic Universe-produced film also surpassed the ₹2,450 ticket price for Oppenheimer and ₹3,200 for Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
More than one lakh tickets were sold across PVR INOX and Cinepolis for the Marvel 2026 film. The ₹4,000 ticket rate applies only to a premium screening and is not the regular ticket price. This is because ticket rates depend on factors such as the seat category, cinema, and viewing format, with regular seats and premium recliners available at varied prices.
Avengers: Doomsday advance booking comparison to Avengers: Endgame
Trade reports mention that Avengers: Doomsday has surpassed the first 24-hour advance of other major Marvel releases in India. In 2019, Avengers: Endgame minted ₹8.27 crore during its first 24-hour ticket sale. On the other hand, Spider-Man: No Way Home collected ₹6.56 crore in 2021, while Avengers: Infinity War minted ₹5.02 crore in 2018.
It was also reported that more than 70,000 tickets have been sold in India for Avengers: Doomsday even when bookings have not opened at many cinemas. The film has secured 3 am, 6 am, and midnight show screenings well before its release in the theatres. The booking window is longer than for other Marvel releases, which opened close to the release date.