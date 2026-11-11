VisionQuest finale hints at Wanda Maximoff’s return as the Scarlet Witch.
Doctor Doom appears in three MCU teases ahead of Avengers: Doomsday.
Robert Downey Jr. returns alongside Chris Evans and other familiar Avengers.
The finale of Marvel’s VisionQuest, released on JioHotstar on Wednesday, has offered a major hint about the events leading up to Avengers: Doomsday. The final episode brings Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlet Witch, back into the picture, while setting up a possible connection between her and the film’s central antagonist, Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr.
The series, created by Terry Matalas, is the final chapter in a trilogy that began with WandaVision in 2021 and continued with Agatha All Along in 2024. While VisionQuest focuses on Vision, played by Paul Bettany, and his confrontation with the AI programme Ultron, its closing moments shift attention to Wanda.sam
However, VisionQuest adds a new moment to the sequence. Doctor Doom arrives at the site and removes the rubble under which Wanda is buried. He then tells her, “Scarlett Witch, awaken. Your power will be mine.” Wanda opens her eyes in shock, suggesting that Doom could have plans involving her abilities.
The scene does not confirm the extent of Wanda’s role in Avengers: Doomsday, but it gives fans a strong reason to expect her return.
Doctor Doom’s growing presence in the MCU
This is not Doctor Doom’s first appearance in the MCU. He was previously seen in the post-credit scene of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, where he approached Franklin Richards, the infant son of Reed Richards and Sue Storm.
He was also heard in the post-credit sequence of Avengers: Endgame: Encore, addressing Bruce Banner with the words, “My mission is to collect you,” before Hulk reacts to his presence.
Avengers: Doomsday will mark the return of directors Joe and Anthony Russo and Downey Jr. to the franchise. The actor, who played Tony Stark until the character died in Avengers: Endgame, will now portray Doctor Doom. Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner are also expected to reprise their roles as Steve Rogers, Thor, Hulk and Hawkeye.
The film is scheduled to release in Indian cinemas on December 17.