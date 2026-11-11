The Odyssey OTT Release: When Can Indian Viewers Watch Christopher Nolan’s Film Online?

The Odyssey digital home release is scheduled internationally for November 17.
Christopher Nolan’s film includes over 90 minutes of bonus features.
Matt Damon leads the ensemble cast in the $1.8 billion epic.
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon, is preparing to make its way from cinemas to home viewing. The mythological epic, based on Homer’s ancient Greek poem, follows Odysseus on his dangerous journey home after the Trojan War. While the film’s international digital release has now been announced, Indian viewers are still waiting for confirmation of its local streaming platform and date.
According to the film’s official social media account, The Odyssey will be available for home viewing from November 17, 2026. The announcement was accompanied by a poster revealing details of its digital and physical releases.
The official post read, "Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey comes home in one week with exclusive special features. Comment HOME for a link with all the ways to watch."
The Odyssey OTT release: What about the India streaming platform?
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has confirmed that the film will be available to purchase on digital retail platforms from November 17, months before it becomes available on subscription streaming services. The announcement also confirms its 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD releases on the same date.
However, this is not confirmation of an Indian OTT premiere. The streaming platform and local release date for India have not yet been announced. The November 17 date should therefore be treated as the international digital home-release date, not a confirmed Indian streaming date
The Odyssey bonus content and cast
The digital and physical home release is expected to include more than 90 minutes of special features. According to Universal’s announcement, the additional material will offer viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film. The production was shot across several locations around the world, with Nolan using IMAX cameras throughout.
Based on Homer’s epic, the film follows Odysseus as he attempts to return to Ithaca after the Trojan War. His journey brings him face to face with mythical creatures, supernatural forces and several dangers before he can reunite with his family.
Matt Damon leads the cast as Odysseus, alongside Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya and Charlize Theron.
The Odyssey box office collection
The film has also delivered a major box-office performance. Universal reported that The Odyssey had crossed $1.8 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of Nolan’s career and Universal Pictures’ biggest film.
For Indian audiences, the next update to watch for is an announcement from a local distributor or streaming service confirming where the film will be available to stream.