Billy Joel Announces First Official Show Since Brain Disorder Diagnosis

Joel, 77, had already cancelled his scheduled 2025-2026 tour. In September, while answering calls from fans on SiriusXM, he said he did not want people worrying about his condition. “I know people are worried about me because they read that I have a brain disorder, which sounds a lot worse than it actually is,” he said. “I’m okay. My balance isn’t that good. Lost a little bit of my hearing, but that may have to do with my age, too, and the rock and roll life and the loud volume probably didn’t help. But I’m fine. I want people to not have to worry about me. I’m okay.”