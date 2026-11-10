Billy Joel Announces First Official Show Since Brain Disorder Diagnosis

Billy Joel's event will be his first official public appearance since stepping back from the stage after his diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus.
Tickets will be available only to currently enrolled students from November 12.
Joel had earlier made an informal appearance in Wellington, Florida, and later said he was fine despite balance and hearing issues.
American singer-songwriter Billy Joel will make his first official public appearance since stepping back from the stage after his normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) diagnosis. The December event is set for Florida Atlantic University.
About Billy Joel stage performance
A post on Joel’s Instagram handle said the university “will welcome singer, songwriter and composer Billy Joel for Billy Joel: An Evening of Questions & Answers…And a Little Music” at 7 pm on December 14. The programme will bring Joel back before an audience after he moved away from live appearances last year.
Billy Joel's event details
The post suggests Joel will take questions and may also perform. Only enrolled students can buy tickets. Sales open on November 12 and are restricted to current Florida Atlantic University students.
Joel was seen in public earlier this year. In January, Joel turned up without warning at a show in Wellington, Florida, where a Billy Joel cover band was playing. The Palm Beach Post reported he used a cane as he went on stage. He then joined tribute band Turnstiles as the group performed “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and “Big Shot.” That appearance was informal, unlike the December university event, which has now been publicly scheduled.
About Joel's health
The 5x Grammy winner opened up about his health last month. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Joel discussed when he might perform again and said, “I have to take a series of tests before I know.” He added, “I can’t drive right now. I’m not allowed to drive.” He also described what doctors had told him about performing. A neurologist informed him that “every time you do a show, it’s like you’re getting a concussion.”
Joel, 77, had already cancelled his scheduled 2025-2026 tour. In September, while answering calls from fans on SiriusXM, he said he did not want people worrying about his condition. “I know people are worried about me because they read that I have a brain disorder, which sounds a lot worse than it actually is,” he said. “I’m okay. My balance isn’t that good. Lost a little bit of my hearing, but that may have to do with my age, too, and the rock and roll life and the loud volume probably didn’t help. But I’m fine. I want people to not have to worry about me. I’m okay.”