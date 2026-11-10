Scene Box Office Collection Day 4: Suriya’s Film Nears ₹150 Crore Worldwide As Tamil Version Continues To Lead

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Scene, starring Suriya, Nazriya Nazim, and Naslen, is directed by Jithu Madhavan

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Scene box office collection
Scene box office collection Day 4 Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Scene has earned nearly ₹150 crore worldwide in four days.

  • The Suriya-starrer is eyeing ₹100 crore domestically.

  • The Tamil version led the domestic run with ₹17.85 crore on Monday, far ahead of the Telugu version’s ₹3.40 crore.

Suriya-starrer Scene, which hit the screens on November 6, is performing well at the box office. It is inching closer to the ₹100 crore mark in India. Worldwide, the action-comedy thriller has earned nearly ₹150 crore, with its Tamil version continuing to lead the film’s domestic run.

Scene box office collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, on Monday, Scene collected ₹21.25 crore net in India on its fourth day across 5,801 shows. That was 10.1% lower than Sunday’s ₹23.65 crore.

Scene, which marks Suriya's first collaboration with director Jithu Madhavan, has now collected ₹84.40 crore net in India and ₹98.05 crore gross domestically.

On Monday, the Tamil version contributed ₹17.85 crore from 4,378 shows and logged 72.1% occupancy. The Telugu version collected ₹3.40 crore through 1,423 shows with 47% occupancy.

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Occupancy trends hold firm

Occupancy held up well. Tamil shows averaged 77.04% on Monday. Its morning shows were at 63.62%. Occupancy then rose to 80.85% in the afternoon, 82.38% in the evening and 81.31% at night.

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The Telugu version posted 45.84% overall occupancy. Morning shows drew 29.82%, then attendance rose to 52.45% in the afternoon before easing to 46.18% in the evening and 51.45% at night.

Statewise break down

Tamil Nadu led again. The state contributed ₹14.65 crore on Monday, or 59.3% of the tracked gross total.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together added ₹4.10 crore. Karnataka brought in ₹2.70 crore and Kerala contributed ₹2.75 crore.

The remaining Indian markets added ₹50 lakhs. Together, these regions delivered a tracked gross collection of ₹24.70 crore for the day.

Scene Box Office Collection Day 3: Suriya Film Crosses ₹116 Crore Worldwide, Beats Vishwanath And Sons

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Scene plot and cast

Scene follows Inbaraj, an eccentric police officer played by Suriya, who reopens a case from his past. The investigation puts him alongside a disorderly and difficult team, and they have to unravel the problems related to the case.

Naslen and Nazriya Nazim play pivotal roles in the film.

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