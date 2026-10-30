Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Rajinikanth's Film Beats Coolie, Crosses ₹765 Crore Mark Worldwide

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Rajinikanth led Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It also starred SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jackie Shroff and Vidya Balan

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Jailer 2
Jailer 2 crosses ₹500 crore mark in India Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Jailer 2 crossed ₹500 crore in domestic gross collections within 15 days of release.

  • The Rajinikanth-starrer opened in theatres on October 15 and has sustained strong business across languages.

  • On Day 15, the film collected ₹5.90 crore net in India across 10,313 shows.

Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2 has stormed past ₹500 crore in domestic gross collections in 15 days, adding another box office marker to its run. It opened in theatres on October 15 and has now overtaken both the original Jailer and Rajinikanth’s previous film Coolie, with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The latest numbers show Jailer 2 has gone beyond that benchmark quickly. Its current domestic and overseas totals also put it ahead of Coolie, underlining the scale of the film’s theatrical run so far.

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Jailer 2 box office collection Day 15

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Rajinikanth's Tamil action drama collected ₹5.90 crore net in India on its 15th day across 10,313 shows. The Tamil version led with ₹3.20 crore from 4,462 shows. The Telugu version brought in ₹1.40 crore through 1,665 shows.

The Hindi version earned ₹1.10 crore across 3,972 shows. Kannada contributed ₹20 lakh from 214 shows. That pushed the film’s domestic gross to ₹502.65 crore, while its India net total stood at Rs 429.55 crore.

Overseas, the film added ₹2 crore on Day 15. That took its international gross to ₹262.50 crore. The total worldwide gross collections stand at ₹765.15 crore.

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Beats Coolie

On day 15, Coolie raked in ₹2.40 crore net in India from 7,680 shows. The Tamil version led with ₹1.25 crore across 2,354 shows. Hindi added ₹60 lakh from 3,545 shows.

The Telugu version added ₹50 lakh from 1,625 shows. Kannada brought in ₹5 lakh from 156 shows.

Coolie's lifetime haul was ₹271.50 crore in domestic net collections and ₹317.23 crore in India gross earnings. It also earned ₹176.25 crore overseas, which lifted its worldwide total to ₹493.48 crore.

Jailer 2 has already surpassed the lifetime figure in 15 days.

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Jailer 2 cast

Jailer 2 follows 2023 blockbuster Jailer, which introduced Rajinikanth’s character Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.

Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprise their characters from the first film. SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jackie Shroff and Vidya Balan rounded out the cast.

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