Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt marked their first Karwa Chauth after marrying in July.
Gauri wore a purple sharara while Aamir chose a blue floral kurta.
Anshula Kapoor also celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with her husband, Rohan Thakkar.
Actor Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt celebrated their first Karwa Chauth together on Thursday as they attended Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s annual gathering in Mumbai. The couple, who got married in an intimate ceremony in July this year, arrived hand in hand at the Kapoor residence and posed for photographs before joining the celebrations.
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt attend first Karwa Chauth together
Aamir and Gauri opted for traditional outfits for the occasion. Gauri wore a purple sharara suit while Aamir chose a deep blue floral kurta paired with black harem pants. The two were photographed arriving together, marking their first Karwa Chauth as a married couple.
Several other celebrities attended Sunita Kapoor’s annual celebration. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, was spotted at the gathering, flaunting her sindoor. Actors Shilpa Shetty and Varun Dhawan also arrived for the festivities. Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday and Mira Kapoor were among the other guests.
Anshula Kapoor also celebrated her first Karwa Chauth after marrying Rohan Thakkar. The couple arrived together at the Kapoor residence. Anshula’s family members, including her sister Sonam Kapoor, were present. Sonam wore a traditional Anarkali suit. Pictures and videos from the gathering showed guests dressed in festive outfits as they came together for the annual celebration.
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s relationship
Aamir made his relationship with Gauri public in March 2025, on his 60th birthday. During an interaction with the media in Mumbai, the actor introduced her and revealed that they had known each other for around 25 years but had started dating only recently.
He later shared more about their relationship during an appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast. Aamir revealed that they had reconnected through mutual connections and gradually developed feelings for each other. He also admitted that he had not expected to find love again at this stage of his life.
Gauri, who is from Bengaluru, has a son from a previous relationship. She works in the beauty and wellness industry and is associated with Aamir Khan Productions. She has accompanied the actor at several public events since their relationship became known.
Aamir and Gauri married in an intimate ceremony at his Bandra residence on July 5, 2026. Their children, family members and close friends attended the wedding. Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, with whom he shares children. The actor has also spoken about maintaining cordial relationships with both his former wives.