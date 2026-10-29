Shilpa Shetty shared glimpses of a traditional Karwa Chauth spread on Instagram.
Anshula Kapoor marked her first Karwa Chauth following her marriage to Rohan.
Priyanka Chopra showcased personalised mehendi featuring Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.
Celebrities across India are celebrating Karwa Chauth 2026 today, October 29, sharing glimpses of their mehendi, traditional attire, and festivities on social media. Meanwhile, preparations are underway at Anil Kapoor's Mumbai residence, where his wife Sunita continues her long-standing tradition of welcoming the film industry's stars for the occasion.
Shilpa Shetty, Anshula Kapoor arrive for Karwa Chauth celebrations
Mumbai celebrations are entirely hogged by the Sunita Kapoor-hosted gathering. In a festive video shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra on her Instagram stories, an elegantly decorated table showcases a traditional Karwa Chauth spread, richly adorned with colourful flowers, fresh fruits, and sacred ritual offerings.
The elaborate arrangement includes green grapes, apples, oranges, pomegranates, and custard apples, alongside a sacred coconut and traditional items. Pink roses, vibrant purple blooms, and delicate white floral strands enhance the celebratory aesthetic, while a decorative metal bowl filled with thin strands of vermicelli sits prominently among the ceremonial ornaments.
Over the years, the actress, who is married to businessman Raj Kundra, has frequently offered glimpses of her Karwa Chauth celebrations and traditional rituals. She is also a regular guest at the star-studded annual gathering hosted by Kapoor.
Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan share festive moments
Priyanka Chopra showcasing personalized henna featuring references to husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, complete with a sugar-syrup trick to deepen its color.
The actor wove in the initials of both Nick and Malti into the design. In the caption, she wrote, "DIY..Piya ke naam ki [in the name of my husband].. happy karwachauth to all those celebrating.
Celebrities across Bollywood celebrated Karwa Chauth this year with traditional fervor, sharing highlights on Instagram. These range from Hina Khan posting festive wishes alongside photos of her mehendi.
Anshula Kapoor, Preity Zinta mark the occasion
Meanwhile, actors Nupur Sanon and Kritika Kamra observed their first Karwa Chauth following marriage.
while Anshula Kapoor marked her own debut festival by reflecting on her relationship journey with a wedding video with husband Rohan.
Maheep Kapoor took a nostalgic route by sharing throwback clips of past mehendi ceremonies and sargi rituals.
Preity Zinta is observing Karwa Chauth for her husband, Gene Goodenough, in the US, but the celebrations came with little challenge. She was unable to spot the moon in the sky. The actor took to X on Wednesday to ask her followers if they could see the moon anywhere in the US. She even jokingly wondered if it had disappeared altogether.
Bollywood celebrities share glimpses of Karwa Chauth celebrations
From the annual gathering at Anil Kapoor’s residence to personal moments shared on social media, Bollywood celebrities marked Karwa Chauth 2026 with traditional outfits, mehendi and festive rituals. While Sunita Kapoor’s celebration brought several familiar faces together in Mumbai, stars including Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan and Preity Zinta offered their own glimpses of the occasion, highlighting how the festival was celebrated across different parts of the world.