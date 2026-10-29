Dhoni's WhatsApp Message To Mandhana: How His Wishes Reached India's World Cup-Winning Team - Watch

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MS Dhoni revealed why he messaged Smriti Mandhana after India's maiden Women's ODI World Cup win in 2025, asking her to congratulate the team. He also highlighted how the historic triumph could inspire future generations of women cricketers

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MS Dhonis WhatsApp Message To Smriti Mandhana: His Wishes Reached India World Cup-Winning Team
Former cricketer MS Dhoni along with Women's Cricket team captain Smriti Mandhana during the 125 years celebration of Gulf Oil India, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Summary of this article

  • MS Dhoni messaged Smriti Mandhana after India's maiden Women's ODI World Cup win in 2025

  • Mandhana revealed her delight at receiving Dhoni's WhatsApp message

  • Dhoni said the triumph could inspire future generations of women cricketers

Former India captain MS Dhoni has revealed why he reached out to Smriti Mandhana following India's maiden Women's ODI World Cup title triumph in November 2025, asking the star batter to convey his congratulations to the entire squad.

During a promotional event featuring Mandhana and Dhoni, the former wicketkeeper-batter explained that he did not have the contact numbers of the other members of the Indian women's team.

Having recently worked with Mandhana on a commercial shoot, he decided to message her directly.

"I didn't know anyone else's (number) from the team. I wanted the message to go through. We had just shot (a commercial) before that. I thought, 'Let me send a message to Smriti', and I mentioned, 'Please wish everyone who is part of the team'," Dhoni said.

Mandhana, meanwhile, recalled being particularly pleased to receive the message, given Dhoni's reputation for rarely using his phone.

"He actually did send me a message after the World Cup win. I know he doesn't use his phone a lot. I was very happy that he used WhatsApp to congratulate all of us," Mandhana said.

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The exchange also prompted presenter Harsha Bhogle to ask Mandhana whether she had saved Dhoni's number.

"I did have his number," she replied.

MS Dhoni Highlights Impact Of India's Women's World Cup Triumph

Beyond the congratulations, Dhoni spoke about the broader significance of India's World Cup victory, stressing how the achievement could influence the future of women's cricket in the country.

"It (the World Cup triumph) is a big thing. It changes how Indian women's cricket moves forward. Not only the fact that you have brought a big trophy for the country. It's the fact that these girls, they paved the way for future ladies and how they would look at cricket and treat it as a profession," he said.

"I feel that was a big day for Indian cricket."

India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025, to secure their first Women's ODI World Cup title.

Batting first, India posted 298/7, with Shafali Verma scoring 87 and Deepti Sharma contributing 58. Deepti subsequently claimed five wickets as South Africa were dismissed for 246, despite Laura Wolvaardt's century.

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