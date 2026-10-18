IND-W Vs ZIM-W, 2nd T20I: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana Seal Series With Nine-Wicket Win

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 18 October 2026 10:08 pm

India beat Zimbabwe by nine wickets to seal the T20I series 2-0, with Shafali Verma (55 off 25) and Smriti Mandhana (47 not out off 25) powering a quick chase after Niki Prasad's 2/7 restricted Zimbabwe to 102/8

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 18 October 2026 10:08 pm

Shafali Verma smashed 55 off 25 balls, while captain Smriti Mandhana remained unbeaten on 47 off 25 deliveries. Photo: X/@BCCIWomen