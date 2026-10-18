IND-W Vs ZIM-W, 2nd T20I: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana Seal Series With Nine-Wicket Win

India defeated Zimbabwe by nine wickets in the second women's T20I to clinch the three-match series 2-0
Shafali Verma smashed 55 off 25 balls, while captain Smriti Mandhana remained unbeaten on 47 off 25 deliveries
Niki Prasad returned figures of 2/7 as Zimbabwe were restricted to 102/8 in 20 overs
India chased down the target of 103 in just 8.5 overs, with 67 balls to spare
Shafali Verma and captain Smriti Mandhana delivered a commanding performance with the bat as India defeated Zimbabwe by nine wickets in the second women's T20 International to clinch the three-match series 2-0 on Sunday.
Chasing a modest target of 103, India needed just 8.5 overs to reach 104/1, with 67 balls to spare. Shafali led the charge with a blistering 55 off 25 deliveries, while Mandhana remained unbeaten on 47 off 25 balls to guide India to a comprehensive victory.
The result followed India's four-wicket win in the series opener on Friday. The two teams will meet again for the third and final T20I on Tuesday.
Earlier, Zimbabwe struggled to build momentum after opting to bat first, managing 102/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano top-scored with 34 off 32 balls, while Josephine Nkomo contributed 27 off 35 deliveries.
The pair provided some resistance, but Zimbabwe failed to put up a challenging total.
The result followed India's four-wicket win in the series opener on Friday. The two teams will meet again for the third and final T20I on Tuesday.
Earlier, Zimbabwe struggled to build momentum after opting to bat first, managing 102/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano top-scored with 34 off 32 balls, while Josephine Nkomo contributed 27 off 35 deliveries.
The pair provided some resistance, but Zimbabwe failed to put up a challenging total.
Niki Prasad was India's most successful bowler, returning figures of 2/7 in her two overs. Deepti Sharma picked up a wicket for 13 runs in three overs, while Kranti Gaud claimed 1/15 from her four-over spell.
India's chase was emphatic from the outset, with Shafali and Mandhana putting Zimbabwe's bowling attack under immediate pressure. Shafali's aggressive approach helped India race towards the target, while Mandhana matched her stroke for stroke.
Shafali departed after scoring 55, but Mandhana stayed until the finish as India wrapped up the contest with 67 balls remaining. Anushka Brijmohan Sharma was unbeaten on one when the winning runs were scored.
With the victory, India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and will look to complete a clean sweep in Tuesday's final match.