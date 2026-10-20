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Harmanpreet Kaur’s 91 Powers India To 3-0 Series Sweep Over Zimbabwe Women

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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India Women defeated Zimbabwe Women by 92 runs in the third T20I as Harmanpreet Kaur scored 91 and Nandani Sharma starred with three wickets to seal victory

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IND-W vs ZIM-W
Harmanpreet Kaur’s 91 Powers India To 3-0 Series Sweep Over Zimbabwe Women Photo: X/BCCIWomen
Summary of this article

  • India Women beat Zimbabwe Women by 92 runs in the third T20I to complete a 3-0 series sweep

  • Harmanpreet Kaur smashed an unbeaten 91 off 41 balls as India posted 216/7

  • Nandani Sharma claimed 3/18 to restrict Zimbabwe to 124/7 in 20 overs

India Women defeated Zimbabwe Women by 92 runs in the third T20I at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on October 20, completing a dominant 3-0 series sweep. Harmanpreet Kaur starred with the bat, while Nandani Sharma delivered a crucial bowling performance to seal the comprehensive victory.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma Power India to 216/7

After winning the toss, India opted to bat first and posted an imposing 216/7 in 20 overs. Shafali Verma set the tone with an explosive 69 off 37 balls, striking six fours and five sixes. Opening partner Anushka Sharma contributed a brisk 28 off 20 deliveries, giving India a strong start.

Former captain Harmanpreet Kaur then took charge with a spectacular unbeaten 91 off just 41 balls. Her innings featured 10 fours and five sixes, helping India maintain an aggressive scoring rate throughout the innings. She narrowly missed out on a century as India finished with a formidable total.

Zimbabwe’s Beloved Biza was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3/50 in four overs, while Nomvelo Sibanda and Nyasha Gwanzura also picked up wickets.

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Shafali Verma plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai. - AP photo
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma in action in the Women's Asia Cup 2026. - BCCIWomen/X
Shafali Verma smashed 55 off 25 balls, while captain Smriti Mandhana remained unbeaten on 47 off 25 deliveries. - X/@BCCIWomen
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur (left) celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Jess Kerr with teammate Smriti Mandhana (centre) during their ICC Women's World Cup ODI match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. - PTI

Nandani Sharma’s Three-Wicket Haul Seals India’s Win

Chasing 217, Zimbabwe struggled to keep pace with the required run rate. Sharne Mayers offered resistance with a fighting 60 off 49 balls, while Beloved Biza added 44 off 50 deliveries. However, the pair could not turn their contributions into a serious challenge for the hosts.

India’s bowlers kept taking wickets at important moments, restricting Zimbabwe to 124/7 in 20 overs. Nandani Sharma led the attack with an impressive 3/18 in four overs, while India received useful support from the other bowlers.

India eventually secured a 92-run victory, completing a clean sweep after winning the first T20I by four wickets and the second by nine wickets. Harmanpreet was named Player of the Match for her match-winning knock, as India extended their impressive run in women’s T20I cricket.

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