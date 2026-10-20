India Women beat Zimbabwe Women by 92 runs in the third T20I to complete a 3-0 series sweep
Harmanpreet Kaur smashed an unbeaten 91 off 41 balls as India posted 216/7
Nandani Sharma claimed 3/18 to restrict Zimbabwe to 124/7 in 20 overs
India Women defeated Zimbabwe Women by 92 runs in the third T20I at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on October 20, completing a dominant 3-0 series sweep. Harmanpreet Kaur starred with the bat, while Nandani Sharma delivered a crucial bowling performance to seal the comprehensive victory.
Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma Power India to 216/7
After winning the toss, India opted to bat first and posted an imposing 216/7 in 20 overs. Shafali Verma set the tone with an explosive 69 off 37 balls, striking six fours and five sixes. Opening partner Anushka Sharma contributed a brisk 28 off 20 deliveries, giving India a strong start.
Former captain Harmanpreet Kaur then took charge with a spectacular unbeaten 91 off just 41 balls. Her innings featured 10 fours and five sixes, helping India maintain an aggressive scoring rate throughout the innings. She narrowly missed out on a century as India finished with a formidable total.
Zimbabwe’s Beloved Biza was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3/50 in four overs, while Nomvelo Sibanda and Nyasha Gwanzura also picked up wickets.
Nandani Sharma’s Three-Wicket Haul Seals India’s Win
Chasing 217, Zimbabwe struggled to keep pace with the required run rate. Sharne Mayers offered resistance with a fighting 60 off 49 balls, while Beloved Biza added 44 off 50 deliveries. However, the pair could not turn their contributions into a serious challenge for the hosts.
India’s bowlers kept taking wickets at important moments, restricting Zimbabwe to 124/7 in 20 overs. Nandani Sharma led the attack with an impressive 3/18 in four overs, while India received useful support from the other bowlers.
India eventually secured a 92-run victory, completing a clean sweep after winning the first T20I by four wickets and the second by nine wickets. Harmanpreet was named Player of the Match for her match-winning knock, as India extended their impressive run in women’s T20I cricket.