Vaishnavi Sharma claimed her maiden international five-wicket haul (5/39) as India bowled Zimbabwe out for 131
Pratika Rawal (59*) and Shafali Verma (51*) powered India to an eight-wicket win, chasing 132 in just 17 overs
India completed a 3-0 ODI series sweep over Zimbabwe, extending their winning run across both formats to 6-0
India Women wrapped up a dominant 3-0 sweep of the ODI series against Zimbabwe with a commanding eight-wicket victory in the third match on Wednesday.
After left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma dismantled the visitors with her maiden five-wicket haul in international cricket, openers Pratika Rawal and Shafali Verma made light work of the 132-run target, guiding India home in just 17 overs.
Zimbabwe, who elected to bat, struggled to build momentum against India's bowling attack and were bowled out for 131 in 39.5 overs.
Vaishnavi led the charge with impressive figures of 5/39, ripping through the top and middle order to put India firmly in control. Pacer Kranti Gaud and all-rounder Sayali Satghare provided valuable support, claiming two wickets apiece.
Wicketkeeper-opener Modester Mupachikwa was Zimbabwe's highest scorer with 37 off 48 balls, while captain Josephine Nkomo contributed 35 from 67 deliveries.
However, neither batter could convert their start into a substantial innings, and Zimbabwe's remaining batters failed to offer sustained resistance as India kept chipping away at the wickets.
In reply, India lost Yastika Bhatia for a golden duck in the opening over, giving Zimbabwe an early opening. Harleen Deol added 19 off 19 balls before falling to Loryn Phiri, leaving India at two down. However, the early setbacks did little to derail the chase.
Rawal steadied the innings with another composed performance, bringing up an unbeaten 59 off 56 balls, while Shafali took the aggressive route. The opener smashed an unbeaten 51 off just 26 deliveries, peppering the boundary and putting Zimbabwe's bowlers under relentless pressure.
The pair ensured there were no further hiccups as India reached 133/2 in 17 overs, sealing victory with 33 overs to spare.
The result capped a thoroughly one-sided ODI series. India had won the first match by nine wickets before registering a 121-run victory in the second, and the third ODI left little doubt about their superiority.