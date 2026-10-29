Cyclone Arnab Weakens Into Deep Depression After Landfall, Wider Effects Felt In UP, Sikkim

IMD said Cyclone Arnab has weakened into a deep depression and may turn into a low pressure area by evening
The storm crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday and caused five deaths in the state
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced relief and compensation for affected families, farmers, fishermen and businesses
Cyclone Arnab has weakened into a deep depression. In its Thursday bulletin, the India Meteorological Department said it is "very likely" to weaken further into a depression in the morning and then into a well-marked low pressure area by evening.
The storm crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast earlier on Wednesday. In Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said heavy rain linked to Arnab has affected at least 17 districts in the southern part of the state. Majhi said the system is likely to bring heavy rainfall until Thursday morning before weakening.
The weather system has also caused deaths and damage in Andhra Pradesh and disrupted conditions across several states. Its effects, after originating in the Bay of Bengal and making landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast, have spread inland to areas including Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. Heavy rain and adverse weather have also led to school closure orders in some affected districts.
Andhra Pradesh Damage
Five people died in Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced relief and compensation for affected families, farmers, fishermen and businesses after the cyclone hit the state.
Naidu also spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He sought the Centre’s help to deal with extensive damage to crops, houses, roads and power infrastructure in several coastal districts.
The damage came after Arnab crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday. The state is now dealing with both immediate relief needs and losses to public infrastructure and livelihoods in the coastal belt.
Wider Weather Impact
Rain is easing in some places. Rainfall activity is likely to ease considerably across Keralam and daytime temperatures are expected to rise noticeably there.
In Telangana, isolated places in 12 districts are likely to receive thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds on Thursday. In Sikkim, high-altitude areas including Kupup village and Gnathang Valley have received fresh snowfall under the influence of severe cyclonic storm Arnab.
The cyclone’s reach has extended well beyond the coast. Although Arnab made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast, its effects are being felt across several states, including inland regions such as Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.
Uttar Pradesh is also in the forecast path. Many parts of the state may see rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next three days from Thursday as Arnab approaches via Bihar, Jharkhand and part of Madhya Pradesh.
Five IndiGo flights to and from Kolkata were cancelled on Wednesday due to cyclone Arnab. A Kolkata airport official said three arriving flights were cancelled from Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam and Ranchi. Two departing services to Visakhapatnam and Ranchi were also cancelled. Flights from Kolkata to Raipur and Bilaspur could also be affected on Thursday, depending on the cyclone’s path, according to NDTV.
The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh and the Terai Belt on Thursday and Friday. It has also forecast a significant drop in daytime temperatures across the state, while Lucknow may receive rain on Saturday.