Bilateral talks on the sidelines of the 13th ADMM-Plus meeting in Cebu focus on joint military tech co-production, intelligence sharing, and Indo-Pacific security

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a meeting with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on the margins of a multilateral conclave, in Cebu, Philippines. Singh and Hegseth are in Cebu to attend a meeting of ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) grouping. | Photo: @SecWar/X via PTI