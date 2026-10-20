Rajnath Singh called for a collective response against terrorism at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in Dushanbe, stressing that countries must not apply double standards.
Singh’s remarks came in the presence of Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, amid longstanding tensions over India’s allegations of cross-border terrorism.
The SCO meeting also focused on regional cooperation, including trade, investment, connectivity and other shared priorities among member states.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday, 20 October, called for a united global response against terrorism, saying there could be no double standards in dealing with those who finance, support or provide safe havens to terrorists. Singh made the remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, in the presence of Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.
“Terrorism not only causes the loss of innocent lives but also disrupts investment and commerce. It radicalises society and deprives our youth of the opportunities they deserve,” Singh said, arguing that terrorism poses a threat not only to security but also to economic development and social stability. He called for the entire ecosystem supporting terrorism to be dismantled collectively and firmly.
Singh’s Remarks On Terrorism In Dar’s Presence
Dar was seated across the table from Singh during the address, according to media reports. The presence of the Pakistani deputy prime minister gave the Indian minister’s remarks added diplomatic significance, given New Delhi’s longstanding accusations that Pakistan supports cross-border terrorism. Singh, however, framed his comments as a broader call for all SCO member states to act against terrorist networks and those who enable them.
India has repeatedly called for international cooperation to counter terrorist financing, recruitment, radicalisation and safe havens. Singh’s latest remarks follow his comments earlier this month that any future terrorist attack originating from Pakistan would draw a stronger response from India. He has also cited previous Indian military operations, including Operation Sindoor, as evidence of a more forceful approach to tackling security threats.
SCO Meeting Focuses On Regional Cooperation
Singh is representing India at the 25th meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, held in Dushanbe on 19–20 October. The gathering brings together representatives of member states to discuss economic and regional cooperation, including trade, investment, connectivity, innovation and cultural exchanges. The council also reviews ongoing initiatives and considers decisions relating to the organisation’s financial and institutional functioning.
Dar is leading Pakistan’s delegation to the meeting, which is being attended by senior representatives from across the SCO membership. The forum provides an opportunity for member countries to discuss shared regional priorities despite differences over security and foreign policy.
Singh also held bilateral meetings on the sidelines with Tajikistan Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda and Iranian First Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref. The discussions formed part of India’s broader engagement with SCO partners as New Delhi sought to advance regional cooperation alongside its security concerns.