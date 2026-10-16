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‘Will Stand With Pakistan’: BJP’s Madan Rathore Sparks Row, Says Clip Taken Out Of Context

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
Published at:

The Congress accused the BJP of supporting a country it holds responsible for attacks on Indians, describing the remark as an example of “BJP’s love for Pakistan”

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BJP’s Rajasthan Madan Rathore
BJP’s Rajasthan Madan Rathore Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Madan Rathore’s purported remark backing Pakistan against the US sparked controversy.

  • Congress and AAP shared the video, questioning the BJP’s nationalist claims.

  • Rathore said his comments concerned cricket and were taken out of context.

BJP Rajasthan President Madan Rathore's recent remarks over "supporting" Pakistan drew criticism from Opposition, prompting BJP leader to clarify his statement, saying that his remarks were taken out of the context.

“If there is a war between America and Pakistan, I will stand with Pakistan, because it is our neighbour,” Rathore can be heard saying in the purported clip shared by both Opposition parties on X.

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Congress Says It Shows 'BJP's Love For Pakistan'

The Congress accused the BJP of supporting a country it holds responsible for attacks on Indians, describing the remark as an example of “BJP’s love for Pakistan”.

“Yes, BJP will side with that very Pakistan which orchestrated the murder of Indian citizens. Treason runs through every vein of BJP folks,” the party posted.

AAP questioned the BJP’s claims of nationalism and demanded a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“When the public asks questions, they're Pakistani; when youth raise their voices, they're terrorists! But when a BJP leader talks about standing with Pakistan, where does Modi's nationalism disappear to? Is the BJP, which talks about standing with Pakistan, a traitor or not, Mr. Modi?” it wrote.

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Rathore Alleges Clip Was Taken Out Of Context

In a clarification posted by BJP Rajasthan on X, Rathore said his statement had been distorted.

“The statement I made was in the context of the cricket match between India and Pakistan, but my statement was distorted and presented in a way that is absolutely not appropriate,” he said.

Rathore told ANI that he was speaking at an event marking former President APJ Abdul Kalam’s birth anniversary, where members of the Muslim community were present.

“Someone has taken a 2-second or 8–10-second clip and presented it out of context. There is a conspiracy here,” he alleged.

He also accused Pakistan of supporting terrorism and carrying out attacks against India.

“Our relationship with Pakistan is one of hostility; they breed terrorism and provide training to terrorists. They orchestrate conspiracies and carry out attacks against us—how could we possibly coexist with them? We never could,” Rathore said.

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