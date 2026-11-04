Punjab: Rahul Gandhi Says Modi Govt Won't Last A Year, Targets Shah Over Drugs

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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At the Congress' Sangrur rally, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition accused the BJP and AAP of running Punjab from Delhi and made the drug menace a key election issue

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Rahul Gandhi Says Modi Govt Wont Last A Year, Targets Shah Over Punjab Drugs
Rahul Gandhi Says Modi Govt Won't Last A Year, Targets Shah Over Punjab Drugs File Photo
Summary of this article

  • Rahul Gandhi questioned Amit Shah's December 2029 deadline to make Punjab and the country drug-free.

  • He claimed the Modi government would not last another year and targeted Shah over the drug menace.

  • Gandhi accused the BJP and AAP of running Punjab from Delhi and promised state-led governance under Congress.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah's promise to make Punjab drug-free by December 31, 2029, claiming that Shah would no longer be in office by then and the Narendra Modi government would not complete another year.

Speaking at the Congress' 'Insaaf Rally' in Sangrur, Gandhi targeted both the BJP and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing them of failing to address the drug problem and alleging that Punjab's administration was being controlled from Delhi. The rally comes ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Responding to Shah's recent announcement that the drug menace would be eliminated from Punjab and the rest of the country by the end of 2029, Gandhi questioned whether the government would remain in power long enough to meet the deadline.

"What timeline did they (Union HM Amit Shah) set for the drug issue?... Within three years? In three years, Amit Shah won't even be the Home Minister anymore... My assessment is that this govt won't even last a year," he added..

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Gandhi said the extent of drug abuse and trafficking in Punjab had reinforced concerns he had raised earlier about the spread of narcotics in the state. He recalled that the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal had dismissed those concerns.

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Referring to 'chitta', a form of adulterated heroin, he described it as one of Punjab's major challenges.

The issue has gained fresh political attention following the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was shot dead after allegedly confronting a chemist involved in the illegal drug trade. His death triggered protests and demands for action against drug networks and those accused of protecting them. Shah subsequently visited Punjab and met families of victims of attacks linked to anti-drug activism.

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'Punjab Being Run From Delhi'

Gandhi also questioned the AAP government's functioning, alleging that decisions concerning Punjab were being taken by political leaders in Delhi rather than the state's elected leadership.

He accused Shah and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of exercising control over the administration while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann remained on the sidelines.

Gandhi said a Congress government would function from Punjab and have a chief minister who exercised authority within the state. He also questioned the fulfilment of AAP's electoral promises and urged voters to support the Congress, highlighting employment and action against drugs as priorities.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh and party's state in-charge Sachin Pilot were among the leaders present at the rally.

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