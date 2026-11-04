Punjab: Rahul Gandhi Says Modi Govt Won't Last A Year, Targets Shah Over Drugs

#WATCH | Punjab | Addressing 'Insaaf Rally' in Sangrur, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "...I was in the Lok Sabha with him. He (Punjab CM) used to sit with us and tell jokes, right there, sitting among us. By 11:00 AM, you could smell alcohol on his breath. Now, I am not saying that Bhagwant Mann shouldn’t drink; that is his personal affair. If he chooses to drink, that is entirely his own business. But if you truly want to fight the menace of substance abuse, your Chief Minister cannot be under the influence every single evening. You need someone who will fight for Punjab, someone who genuinely feels the pain caused by drugs, someone who carries the pain of Punjab in his heart."