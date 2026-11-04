Anantapur Chainsaw Attack: Andhra Pradesh HC Seeks Report On Police Firing, Accused's Treatment

Andhra Pradesh High Court sought a police affidavit explaining the shooting of chainsaw attack accused Hemanth.
The accused's right leg was amputated following complications from bullet injuries sustained during the police firing.
The PIL seeks a CBI probe into the firing and alleged improper handling of the injured accused.
Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday sought a detailed report from the state police department on the shooting of Hemanth alias Dummu, accused of attacking a Class 10 girl student with a chainsaw at a government school in Anantapur district.
A division bench headed by Chief Justice Lisa Gill, while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed over the police firing, directed the police department to submit an affidavit explaining the circumstances leading to the shooting and the subsequent handling of the injured accused, people aware of the matter said.
The court also sought details of the medical treatment being provided to the girl student and her present health condition.
Videos showing Hemanth being carried to hospital in a semi-conscious state have since circulated on social media.
Attack And Arrest
Hemanth, 21, is accused of attacking a 15-year-old Class 10 student with a chainsaw at Zilla Parishad High School in Rapthadu at around 10.30 am on Saturday. Another girl was injured while attempting to intervene.
Police arrested Hemanth on Sunday evening from the Atmakur forest area. According to the police, he was shot that night when he allegedly attempted to escape custody while being taken to Rapthadu for a reconstruction of the crime scene. Police personnel claimed he hurled stones at the officers escorting him.
Accused's Medical Condition
Hemanth's right leg was amputated on Tuesday at the Government General Hospital in Anantapur.
Additional Director of Medical Education and hospital superintendent Dr D Malleshwari said the amputation was carried out following the court's direction. The procedure was performed above the knee in the early hours after complications developed from the bullet injuries sustained during the police firing.
Doctors decided on the amputation after blood circulation stopped in the affected portion, resulting in gangrene. They warned that leaving the infected tissue untreated could cause further damage to surrounding tissues and pose a threat to his life.
Doctors also performed another surgical procedure on his left leg after finding damage to the blood vessels in that limb. Hemanth is currently recuperating at the hospital.
PIL Seeks Independent Probe
The PIL was filed on Monday by Gunda Gopikrishna, who sought an independent investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the police firing and the subsequent handling of Hemanth.
The petitioner sought a declaration that the alleged firing of six rounds by police personnel and the subsequent dragging and improper handling of the injured accused while shifting him to hospital were illegal, arbitrary and in violation of Article 21 of the Constitution.
The plea also sought legal action against those found responsible for any wrongdoing, arguing that an independent investigation was necessary in the interest of justice and larger public interest.
Senior advocate Solomon Raju, appearing for Hemanth, drew the court's attention to the circumstances of the police firing and the steps taken after he sustained bullet injuries.
Girl's Condition Improves
Meanwhile, the condition of the 15-year-old girl has improved, according to the state government. Health Minister Y Satya Kumar said the student is recovering at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.
He said she has started taking liquid food orally and her breathing is stable with minimal oxygen support.
Her blood circulation and urine output are normal, the minister said, adding that she had also responded well when doctors encouraged her to make movements while lying in bed.