Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to review the widespread damage caused by Cyclones Arnab and Murasu.
Chief Minister Naidu highlighted severe agricultural losses, along with extensive damage to roads and power infrastructure, while requesting central assistance.
PM Modi commended the state government's alert response and effective execution of cyclone relief measures.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called up Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and enquired about the situation in the state post two cyclones within a week, the government said.
The Prime Minister asked Naidu about the impact of cyclones Arnab and Musaru, an official press release said.
"Today morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and enquired about cyclone affected places as two back-to-back cyclones struck the state within a week," it said.
Naidu explained the devastation in cyclone-affected places and described how farmers suffered heavy losses due to torrential rain and gales.
Observing that roads, power infrastructure and other sectors were massively impacted, he appealed to the PM that the Central Government should extend sufficient help, the press release added.
The state government has already sought an immediate central assistance of over Rs 4,500 crore.